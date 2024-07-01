The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed defenceman Chris Tanev to a six-year, $27 million deal, featuring an average annual value of $4.5 million.

Toronto acquired Tanev's rights from the Dallas Stars over the weekend.

Tanev, 34, finished last season with the Stars after he was acquired from the Calgary Flames for defenceman Artem Grushnikov and a draft pick on Feb. 28.

The 6-foot-2 right-shot defenceman recorded two goals and 19 points in 75 games split between the Flames and Stars. He added two assists in 19 playoff games before the Stars were eliminated by the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference Final.

Tanev is coming off a four-year, $18 million deal he signed with the Flames in October of 2020.

Originally signed as undrafted free agent by the Vancouver Canucks in 2010, Tanev has 33 goals and 190 points in 782 career games split between the Canucks, Flames, and Stars.

The Toronto native represented Canada at the 2016 World Championship, recording an assist in 10 games to take home a gold medal.

Leafs Extend Woll

The Maple Leafs also signed goalie Joseph Woll to a three-year, $10.98 million contract extension, featuring an average annual value of $3.66 million.

The restricted free agent is coming off a three-year, $2.3 million contract.

Woll recorded a 2.94 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage over 25 regular season games with the Maple Leafs in 2023-24, missing a large portion of the season with a high ankle sprain.

The 25-year-old won Game 5 and Game 6 of Toronto's opening round series against the Boston Bruins, but missed Game 7 with an injury.

The Maple Leafs selected Woll in the third-round of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft and has appeared in 39 career games since the 2021-22 season.