Anthony Stolarz in on the bench for Sunday's Game 7 against the Florida Panthers as the Toronto Maple Leafs goalie is serving as the backup for Joseph Woll.

Stolarz was knocked out of the second round series in Game 1 after getting a forearm to the head from Panthers forward Sam Bennett, who was not penalized or suspended on the play.

Despite not being confirmed by the Maple Leafs, Stolarz was believed to have suffered a concussion after puking on the bench following the incident.

Over six games, including five starts against the Panthers, Woll has posted a 3.29 goals-against average and a .893 save percentage, highlighted by a Game 6 shutout in Florida on Friday which sent the series back to Toronto for Game 7.

The 31-year-old Stolarz was stellar before going down with the injury, posting a 2.19 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage in round one against the Ottawa Senators.

Toronto is looking to advance to the Eastern Conference Final for the first time since 2002.