Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

The Toronto Maple Leafs will see the return of defenceman Timothy Liljegren to the lineup on Saturday night with the Pittsburgh Penguins in town.

Liljegren practiced with the team during the morning skate with head coach Sheldon Keefe later confirming he will play. Liljegren hasn't played since Nov. 2 after suffering a high ankle sprain against the Boston Bruins, missing 17 games.

In other lineup news, defenceman T.J. Brodie was not on the ice for Saturday's morning skate and will be a game-time decision due to an illness while forward Matthew Knies is expected to return to the lineup after missing the past two games with an illness of his own

Martin Jones was the first goalie off the ice and will get his second start of the season.

With Ryan Reaves out of the lineup with an injury, the Maple Leafs recalled fellow forward Pontus Holmberg from the American Hockey League of the Toronto Marlies.

Reaves' lower-body injury, suffered during Thursday's loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets, is not as serious as it first appeared, says Keefe. He is likely headed to the injured reserve, but not the long-term injured reserve.

Holmberg, a 24-year-old native of Sweden, has yet to record a point in seven games with the Maple Leafs this season, but is putting up solid numbers in the AHL with six goals and four assists in 11 games.

Maple Leafs Practice Lines

F

Knies-Matthews-Nylander

Bertuzzi-Tavares-Marner

Robertson-Domi-Jarnkrok

Mcmann-Kampf-Gregor

Holmberg

D

Rielly-Liljegren

Lagesson-McCabe

Benoit-Timmins

Lajoie

G

Jones

Samsonov

Centre Jake Evans returned to the team's morning skate on Saturday after missing Friday's practice.

The 27-year-old Toronto native has two goals and seven assists over 29 games with the Habs this season.

Montreal hosts the New York Islanders Saturday night at Bell Centre.