With the start of the 2023-24 NHL season just hours away, the Toronto Maple Leafs placed forward Bobby McMann on waivers while the Anaheim Ducks claimed forward Ross Johnston off waivers from the New York Islanders on Tuesday.

McMann, 27, tallied a lone assist over 10 games with the Maple Leafs in 2022-23 in addition to 21 goals and eight assists over 30 games with the AHL's Marlies.

The 29-year-old Johnston recorded two assists over 16 games with the Isles last season, his seventh with the franchise.

Over 134 career games, the native of Charlottetown, P.E.I., has nine goals and 15 assists for 24 points.