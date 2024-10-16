Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Starting goalie Joseph Woll, who hasn't played this season due to lower-body tightness, was on the ice ahead of the team's optional skate.

However, Anthony Stolarz was the first off the ice and appears to be the projected starter for Wednesday's game against the visiting Los Angeles Kings.

John Tavares was also on the ice for the morning skate after missing Saturday's win against the Pittsburgh Penguins with an illness. Fellow forward William Nylander, who is also dealing with an illness, was absent after missing practice on Tuesday. Head coach Craig Berube told the media that Nylander is feeling better and will be a game-time decision against the Kings.

Montreal Canadiens

Forward Kirby Dach missed Wednesday's practice for a therapy day.

The 23-year-old has one assist over four games this season after appearing in just two games during the 2023-24 campaign after tearing both his ACL and MCL in mid-October.

Centre Ridly Greig is expected to miss the next two weeks with an upper-body injury, according to Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia.

The 22-year-old hasn't recorded a point in two games this season after scoring 13 goals with 13 assists over 72 games in 2023-24, his first full season in the NHL.

The status of starting goalie Linus Ullmark is still up in the air after he suffered a "strain" against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.

As a result, the Sens have recalled forward Adam Gaudette and goalie Mads Sogaard from the AHL.

The Red Wings recall defenceman Justin Holl from AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins. The 32-year-old American has one assist over two games with the Red Wings this season.

Holl is in the second season of a three-year, $10.2 million contract featuring an average annual value of $3.4 million. He recorded five assists over 38 games in 2023-24, his first season as a member of the Red Wings.