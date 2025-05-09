Marathon cross-examination of E.M. continues at London hockey trial

London, Ont.– A lawyer for one of the five former members of Canada’s 2018 world junior hockey team suggested Friday that the complainant’s accounts to London police and Hockey Canada of what happened at a downtown London bar the night of the alleged sexual assaults contained a number of inaccuracies.

During continuing cross-examination of E.M., whose identity is protected by a publication ban, Daniel Brown, who is Alex Formenton’s lawyer, alternated between showing E.M. video clips of Jack’s bar the night of June 18, 2018, and copies of her statements to police days later and to Hockey Canada as part of a separate investigation in 2022.

Using the videos and statements to attack E.M.’s credibility and the reliability of her testimony, Brown explained to the court the chronology of what was seen on the video clips was different from what she said to investigators.

Brown is the third lawyer to cross-examine E.M. Lawyers for Dillon Dube and Callan Foote will still have opportunities to do so.

Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Formenton, Dube, and Foote have been charged with sexually assaulting E.M. during the early morning hours of June 19, 2018, in McLeod’s hotel room at the Delta Armouries hotel. McLeod faces a second charge of party to the offence. The players have all pleaded not guilty.

The jury has seen a text message that McLeod sent to his world junior teammates after he and E.M. had consensual sex that said, “Who wants to be in a 3 way quick. 209-Mikey”.

At one point on Friday, Brown pointed out that in E.M.’s statements to police and to Hockey Canada she wrote that men bought her drinks throughout the evening. Surveillance video showed her dancing and then going with a friend to the bar where she purchased two shots.

“You said the reason why you got it inaccurate in 2022 was because it had been a long time and you hadn't looked at your 2018 statement,” Brown said, referencing E.M.'s testimony from earlier in the week. “Why is it that, three days after this, you're telling the police that you're not buying yourself any alcohol after the first drinks, when you are?”

“I don’t recall specifically saying I wasn't buying myself any more drinks. E.M. answered. "I just remember for a large portion for the rest of the night I wasn't paying for my own drinks."

Exchanges between Brown and E.M. appeared to be more spirited than during previous questioning by other defence lawyers.

“I’m not trying to trick you into saying something,” Brown said at one point.

E.M. pushed back, saying it wasn’t fair to expect her to “have a complete recollection of every single second” of the evening.

At another moment, after Brown asked E.M. only to directly respond to the questions he asked her, E.M. said, “It’s also my time to stand up for myself when I couldn’t that night, so I’d like to respond how I'd like to respond if that's alright.”

“No, it's not alright,” Brown said.

The judge then instructed E.M. to only answer the questions she was asked.

Brown also showed the jury a piece of paper with a 2018 photo of Sam Steel, a member of that year’s world junior team who now plays with the Dallas Stars. Handwriting under the photo said, “I don’t remember him from Jack’s but he was in the room and I performed oral on him.”

A London police officer wrote that note, recording E.M.’s comments at the time she reviewed photos of the players during a police interview in 2018, E.M. confirmed.

“So, you did wrongfully accuse him,” Brown said.

“Okay,” E.M. answered.

Following E.M.’s earlier testimony, in which she said she had eight Jägerbomb shots during the evening of June 18, 2018, and was more vulnerable to the players because she was drunk, Brown handed jurors two of the plastic shot glasses he said Jack’s used for those shots. Each glass can hold about a half ounce of liquid.

“If you thought you had up to eight Jägerbombs that night...what you're really saying is you had perhaps the equivalent of four shots of alcohol,” Brown said. “Perhaps you hadn’t drunk as much as you thought."

In 2018, E.M. was 20 and was about 5-foot-4 and weighed about 120 pounds, she has testified.

At one point on Friday, Brown showed the court surveillance video in which E.M. appeared to buy two shots called Jägerbombs," which include Jägermeister and an energy drink.

Brown suggested E.M. bought the drinks two at a time because she knew they were smaller than regular shots.

E.M. rejected Brown's suggestion and said, "They go down easy."