ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury became the fourth goalie in NHL history to play in 1,000 games when he started Sunday for the Minnesota Wild against the Winnipeg Jets.

Martin Brodeur (1,266 games), Roberto Luongo (1,044) and Patrick Roy (1,029) are the only goalies to have played in more games than Fleury, 39, who is in his third season with the Wild. He spent the bulk of his career in Pittsburgh, making 691 appearances in 13 seasons with the Penguins.

Fleury began the game third on the all-time victories list with 550, trailing Brodeur (691) and Roy (551).

