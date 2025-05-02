NEW YORK - Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury and forwards Gabriel Landeskog of the Colorado Avalanche and Sean Monahan of the Columbus Blue Jackets were named the finalists for the NHL's Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy on Friday.

Voting was conducted by the local chapters of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. The award is presented annually to the player who best exemplifies perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.

Fleury posted a 14-9-1 record and 2.93 goals-against average in 26 games this season, his 21st in the NHL. The 40-year-old ranks second all-time in wins (575), games (1,051), starts (1,017) and minutes played (over 60,000).

Landeskog capped a long road back when he made his AHL debut April 11 on a conditioning assignment with the Colorado Eagles. The 32-year-old Colorado captain hadn’t played since June 26, 2022, due to a serious knee injury that forced him to miss the entire 2023-24 season and 2024-25 regular campaign.

Monahan signed with Columbus on July 1, 2024 to reunite with Johnny Gaudreau after the two were teammates for nine seasons with the Calgary Flames. However, that tragically never transpired as Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, were killed in August when they were struck by a vehicle while cycling.

Monahan tied for third in Blue Jackets scoring with 57 points.

A $2,500 grant from the PHWA is awarded annually to the Bill Masterton Scholarship Fund, based in Bloomington, Minn., in the name of the Masterton Trophy winner.