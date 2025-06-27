Defenceman Marc-Edouard Vlasic cleared unconditional waivers on Friday and the San Jose Sharks will buy out the final year of his contract.

Vlasic was drafted 35th overall by the Sharks in 2005 and spent 19 years with the club, recording 84 goals and 379 points in 1,323 career games.

The last two campaigns for Vlasic, 38, have been riddled with injuries and he only appeared in 27 games this past season with a goal and three points.

He will still count for $4.67 against the cap in the upcoming season, down from his $7 million cap hit and leave a charge of $1.67 million for following year.

"This was a difficult decision to make today, with how much Marc has meant to the San Jose organization for 19 years,” general manager Mike Grier said in a statement on Thursday. "I was fortunate enough to be here with Marc for his first season with the Sharks, and knew he would become a great defenceman. Over the course of his career in the NHL, Vlasic was one of the premier shutdown defencemen, earning tough defensive assignments on the ice against the best players in the world and doing it with effectiveness."

The 6-foot-1 left-shot defenceman was entering the final season of an eight-year, $56 million contract he signed in July of 2017.

Vlasic was a key figure for the Sharks in their run to the Stanley Cup Final in 2016, recording a goal and 12 points in 24 playoff games while averaging 23:34 of ice time.

"With over 1,300 games in the NHL, he brought immense expertise and experience to the organization daily, and was selected to represent his country on multiple occasions at the highest level," Grier continued. "He will go down not only as one of the best defencemen in franchise history, but one of the best players. We want to thank him for his dedication and commitment to the organization, and wish him all the best."

The Montreal native represented Canada at the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Russia, taking home a gold medal. He also represented his country four times at the World Championship, winning silver in 2009 and 2017.

He represented Canada at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey in Toronto, winning gold.