NEW YORK — Minnesota centre Marco Rossi, Anaheim right-wing Troy Terry and Los Angeles goaltender Darcy Kuemper have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week.

Rossi had a league-leading eight points (three goals, five assists) in three games to power the Wild to a perfect week and lock up first-star honours.

He capped the week with a career-high four assists in a 4-0 win versus Carolina on Saturday.

The 23-year-old has 37 points in 40 games after posting 40 points in 82 games as a rookie last season.

Terry had four goals and two assists as the Ducks won three of four games.

Kuemper stopped 66 of the 67 shots he faced over two victories to help the Kings extend their winning streak to four games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 6, 2025.