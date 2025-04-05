The Maple Leafs (optional) and Columbus Blue Jackets skated at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday.

Anthony Stolarz will start again on Saturday as the Leafs host the Columbus Blue Jackets.

"I liked his last game a lot," explained coach Craig Berube. "And I just think I can get him into another game here, like, consecutive games."

Stolarz stopped 29 shots in Toronto's 3-2 win over the Florida Panthers on Wednesday.

Toronto has mostly rotated between Stolarz and Joseph Woll since early February when Stolarz returned from a knee injury. With only two games on the schedule this week, it seemed likely that the playing time split would continue. But, instead, Berube is opting to give Stolarz a chance to build momentum with only seven games remaining in the regular season.

"Really, that’s all the thinking going into it was I just trying to find a little consistency here and moving forward as we go along," the coach said.

Stolarz, who has won four straight games, appears to have established an edge in the race to be the Game 1 starter in the playoffs.

The 31-year-old is impressing teammates with his strong play and loud voice.

"He’s yelling all the time," said defenceman Chris Tanev. "You guys probably can’t hear him but during the game he’s yelling all the time. 'This guy's behind you!’ or 'Get out of my way!’ or whatever he’s thinking. We appreciate it. We appreciate that competitiveness. He’s been great for us."

Stolarz, who has played a career-high 30 games, is tied for third overall in the NHL with a .920 save percentage.

This is the third time that Stolarz will make consecutive starts since returning from injury. Woll has only started consecutive games once in this stretch.

Woll, who last played on Sunday in Anaheim, will be back in net early next week as the Leafs play a back-to-back set in Florida and Tampa Bay on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"I’m going to have to split them the next two games, and then we’ll go from there," Berube said.

Woll has also set a career high in games played this season with 39, but his save percentage is .906.

---

What kind of opponent is Tanev expecting on Saturday?

"Hungry," he said. "Desperate. I mean, they’ve kicked our ass twice."

The Jackets have won both previous games against the Leafs this season while outscoring Toronto 11-3.

Defenceman Zach Werenski leads the Jackets with 74 points in 73 games.

"He controls a lot of the game and sort of controls the pace of the game," said Tanev. "We need to do a good job checking him and make sure we’re on the right side of him and not giving them odd-man rushes. They’re a very good rush team with a lot of skill so we got to try and neutralize that."

Among NHL defencemen, only Colorado's Cale Makar has scored more (90 points in 77 games) this season than Werenski.

Werenski also averages 27 minutes and four seconds of ice time, which leads all skaters.

"He’s a Norris Trophy candidate," said Leafs centre Max Domi. "Just an unbelievable hockey player so gotta key in on guys like that."

The Leafs will be missing defenceman Jake McCabe, who sustained an undisclosed injury on Wednesday. Toronto is 4-5-0 without McCabe this season.

"A huge part of the team," Tanev said of his usual partner. "He embodies sort of what we are and how we want to play. Great skater, smart, moves the puck, plays extremely hard."

Oliver Ekman-Larsson will move up to take McCabe's spot beside Tanev.

Philippe Myers will draw in on the third pair and play for the first time since March 10.

---

Columbus enters Saturday sitting four points behind the Montreal Canadiens in the race for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. The Jackets have one game in hand on the Habs, who are hosting the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.

The New York Rangers are two points ahead of the Jackets, but have played three more games.

Columbus is coming off a 7-3 loss at home against the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday.

"I’m expecting us to come out hot," said centre Adam Fantilli, who posted his first career hat trick during Columbus' win in Toronto in January. "I mean, we’re in a sprint and last game wasn’t great for us, but I think tonight we’re going to have a bounce back."

"It’s a must-win game," said centre Sean Monahan. "We have to be ready right away."

Monahan has collected points in four of five games (three goals, five assists) since returning from a wrist injury on March 24.

"He’s had some extremely tough luck throughout his career, but he always seems to work hard enough to be able to battle through that," said Tanev, who played with Monahan in Calgary. "He’s thriving right now so big job for us to go against him. He’s such a smart player, finds little holes, finds pockets in the ice where he’s able to get the puck and make plays. I can’t say enough about him, so extremely happy that he’s doing as well as he is."

---

Tanev was among those glued to the television on Friday night as Alex Ovechkin scored two goals to tie Wayne Gretzky for the NHL's all-time goals record.

"Pretty crazy watching an incredible player accomplish an incredible feat," the 35-year-old said. "It was a great moment for hockey. You see how excited everyone was, and it was a great job by the team and the league in celebrating a huge accomplishment."

Ovechkin scored the record-tying 894th goal on a one-timer from his power-play office on the flank. Tanev has blocked a couple of those blasts over the years.

"Not fun," he said with a grimace.

But blocking shots is what Tanev does. The Toronto native blocked four more in Wednesday's win, which brought his season total to 176. That puts Tanev even with Carl Gunnarsson (2013-14) for the most recorded blocks in a single Leafs season.

"I did not know that," he said with a toothy grin. "It is what it is. I really don’t care."

It's not an all-time record as the NHL only started tracking blocked shots during the 2005-06 season. But, for teammates, it's impressive all the same.

"No s—t," said Domi when informed of Tanev's record run. "Wow. It’s insane. I mean, there’s not many guys that want to do that job and there’s a reason he’s the best at it."

Tanev ranks 16th overall with 1,828 blocked shots.

"He’s been doing it for a long, long time," Domi continued. "It’s the most selfless thing you can do is eat a puck for your teammates. He does it better than anyone, right. That’s great to see. We’re very lucky to have him. You see what he does on the PK and all that stuff, how hard he completes, plays through injuries, all that stuff you kind of wish you could have in a perfect hockey player. So, he’s awesome."

---

After sitting as a healthy scratch in the last four games, James van Riemsdyk will draw into the Jackets lineup on Saturday. This could be the final time the former Leaf plays at Scotiabank Arena.

"It never gets old," the 35-year-old New Jersey native said. "I don’t know how many more times I’m going to get that chance to do this, so you definitely try and take it all in and be appreciative and grateful. It’s a special place and always a lot of fun to play here."

After signing a one-year deal with the Jackets on the eve of training camp, van Riemsdyk has produced 14 goals and 16 assists in 66 games this season. He scored in his last game in Toronto in January.

"As I’ve gotten older, certain spots that mean a little bit more to you, you definitely really just soak that in," van Riemsdyk said of the Toronto trip. "Sometimes you can get lost in how special it is and how lucky we are to do what we do, but the more years you play you kind of realize how lucky you are and how great it is to be able to live out your dream."

The big winger played six seasons in Toronto from 2012 to 2018.

"I’ve had some great years here that I really enjoyed and, for that reason, it’s always going to be a special place for me," he said.

With the Jackets looking for a spark, van Riemsyk will actually slot in on a line with Fantilli and captain Boone Jenner.

Fantilli is a local product, who kept tabs on van Riemsdyk when he played for the Leafs.

"I always remember waking up and putting on [highlights] and seeing him take out the green mouthguard after scoring two or whatever he was doing," Fantilli said. "It was pretty special to see what he did in Toronto. It was cool to grow up watching. It’s a lot of fun to play on his line in a building like this."

---

Leafs forward Scott Laughton, who was acquired at the trade deadline, is feeling more and more comfortable with his new team.

"I'm starting to find my game a little bit and feeling better on the ice, more energy and everything like that," the 30-year-old from Oakville, Ont. said. "Systems are making sense."

Laughton is currently slotting in as the third line left winger beside Domi and Calle Jarnkrok.

"I think it’s starting to really get there," said Berube. "Jarny, he’s good on any line because he really covers up for a lot of things, little things. A very smart player. He can pass the puck and move it, but defensively he’s very sound. The other two guys are, I find, skating well and getting on top of people like I wanted and being physical. They had some good chances last game too."

Laughton is also feeling better off the ice. He just moved back into his home in Toronto, which he rents out during the season. The Leafs dressing room is also starting to feel like home.

"Just being more comfortable in the room, honestly, and being yourself," he said. "I like messing around quite a bit in the room, so I think starting to do that a little bit more and finding my footing and getting comfortable with the trainers and everyone like that. They've been great with me too."

Laughton was a prominent character in Philadelphia's dressing room and actually controlled the music selection. Has he grabbed the Aux cable yet in the Leafs room?

"I've put my playlist on a couple times," he said with a smile. "I try to get it in there. I'm on a big Tragically Hip kick, so I've been listening to them a lot."

---

Projected Leafs lineup for Saturday's game:

Knies - Matthews - Marner

McMann - Tavares - Nylander

Laughton - Domi - Jarnkrok

Lorentz - Holmberg - Robertson

Ekman-Larsson - Tanev

Rielly - Carlo

Benoit - Myers

Stolarz starts

Blue Jackets lines at Saturday's skate:

Johnson - Monahan - Marchenko

Jenner - Fantilli - van Riemsdyk

Voronkov - Sillinger - Olivier

Aston-Reese - Kuraly - Danforth

Werenski - Fabbro

Mateychuk- P rovorov

Johnson - Gudbranson

Merzlikins starts