The Maple Leafs practised at the Ford Performance Centre on Wednesday.

---

Auston Matthews did not take part in Wednesday's practice.

"Maintenance more than anything," said head coach Craig Berube.

Matthews left Tuesday's practice midway through with what Berube called an upper-body issue.

"He left practice yesterday, but it's maintenance today," Berube stressed.

"I'm sure he'll be fine in the coming days," assured top-line winger Mitch Marner.

In fact, Matthews hasn't been ruled out of playing in the pre-season games this week. The Leafs host the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday before travelling to the Bell Centre for a game on Saturday.

"It's bumps and bruises," said TSN Hockey insider Chris Johnston. "At least that's how it's been described to me at this point, and certainly there doesn't seem to be concern that this could develop into a longer-term issue."

---

With Matthews missing, Max Domi moved to the middle of the top line between Matthew Knies and Marner.

"He's played at the position [before]," noted Berube. "He's a versatile guy and we'll use him that way."

Domi filled in at centre on multiple occasions last season, including in the playoffs when Matthews was out.

Domi and Marner also played together in the Ontario Hockey League.

"Mitchy and I go way back," said Domi. "He can throw us together at any point and we'll pick up where we left off."

"It's definitely high," said Marner when asked about the chemistry level between the pair of former London Knights. "Two guys that really can move the puck well, move up the ice well, and like to try to find open plays and try to find guys in open space. It's always been fun when we've got together and had our plays together. Our London days come back a little bit, but sometimes those plays don't really work a whole lot in the NHL. So we try to dumb it down a little bit and just play our game and play the right way."

---

When Matthews left practice early on Tuesday, it was actually Marner who filled in at centre.

"It's nothing different," Marner said. "It's always fun kind of playing down the middle and getting the puck in your hands a little more."

Marner lined up as centre at times during his junior days and feels he could play the position in the NHL if needed.

"I am comfortable in the face-off circle," he said. "It's nothing that I'm not afraid of doing, but obviously we've got some pretty [good] depth centres. If they do go down, I could fill in."

On Tuesday, Berube said that Marner is talented enough to play any position.

---

Wednesday marked the first time during Leafs training camp that all the NHL regulars practised together.

"It's about time we get our team together and doing things together," Berube said. "Chemistry is important, combinations are important, and just trying to get the structure down in our game with our group is important."

Top prospect Easton Cowan found himself skating in the group featuring players likely to start in the American Hockey League.

"He's done some real good things," Berube said of the feisty winger. "There's things he can improve upon, for sure. But he's not the only one, there's a lot of guys, so there's a lot of camp left. Let's not jump to conclusions on anything."

Cowan played in both pre-season games so far, but has yet to pick up a point.

---

Pontus Holmberg drew the ire of the Ottawa Senators for taking down Ridly Greig in the first period of Tuesday's game.

"That was a stupid penalty by me," admitted the 25-year-old, who was called for roughing.

Greig left the game and did not return although he was back at practice on Wednesday. Cole Reinhardt challenged Holmberg to a fight in the third period.

"They asked me, I did it," said Holmberg, who had never dropped the gloves in a game previously.

"He's a character guy," Berube said. "He does what he needs to do."

Holmberg didn't make the Leafs out of training camp last year. He feels like things are going better so far this year.

"Pretty good," he said. "I feel strong, but I feel I can play better with the puck ... And, for me, I need more physicality in the game."

Holmberg prefers playing centre, but found himself lining up on the wing beside John Tavares and Max Pacioretty at Wednesday's workout.

Berube has liked Holmberg's work ethic and competitiveness so far.

"Versatile guy," the coach added. "Wing, centre, good penalty killer. I like that he hangs onto the pucks. He's strong on the puck. Lower centre of gravity, you know, he's strong on the puck. He can hang onto the pucks in the offensive zone, and he's responsible defensively."

---

Mats Sundin watched practice alongside members of the front office on Wednesday.

"I just got an invitation from management to come and take in camp for a few days," the franchise icon said. "I'm just here 'till Sunday, just watching."

Sundin hopes to be back when Matthews breaks his franchise goals record.

"As long as I get an invitation, for sure I'll be here," he said.

Sundin scored 420 goals during his 13 seasons in Toronto. Matthews is just 52 behind after scoring 368 times in his first eight seasons with the Leafs.

"Auston is going to beat my record, whether it's this year or next year," Sundin said. "And that's the way it's supposed to be. It shows also that, I mean, you look at the team Toronto has right now, it's arguably the most talented ever, I think. The goal record is just a small thing. It's about getting this team to try to win a championship too."

Sundin thinks Matthews can one day challenge the all-time NHL goals record whether it's held by Wayne Gretzky (894) or Alex Ovechkin (853 and counting).

"Anything is possible," said Sundin, who finished his career with 564 goals. "You look at the forwards that the Leafs have, right, it's Marner and [William] Nylander and Tavares, and there's so much talent up front. So, he's got all the possibilities to break a lot of records, and not only him. There's other guys on the team that are still young and have long careers."

---

After being part of a championship run with the Florida Panthers, Steven Lorentz can't help but think about what it would be like to win it all in Toronto.

"This is such a hockey city," said the Kitchener, Ont. native. "It would just be mayhem if the Leafs were able to do it. I think this team has a lot of potential. The sky's the limit. I think if the pieces fall into place and guys buy in then we can go and have a really good run."

Lorentz, who is at camp on a professional tryout, need only look down for inspiration. He has a tattoo of the Stanley Cup on his leg.

"We got it done a couple days after," the 28-year-old forward said. "A couple artists came over and did close to half the team ... But I got two legs for a reason, right? So hopefully we can get one on the other side here soon too."

Lorentz has German roots and ate sausage and sauerkraut out of the Stanley Cup during his day with it.

"I asked if we could rim the cup with a Caesar rimmer, but we weren't allowed to do that," he said with a laugh. "I guess there's rules against that. It was a great day. And the thing, it's heavy. By the end of the night, I had to use my knee to try to throw that thing up there. But I guess that's a good problem to have, and hopefully I'll have that problem again here soon."

---

When Amazon Prime Video's docu-series 'FACEOFF: Inside the NHL' debuts on Oct. 4, Alex Nylander will be tuning in. His older brother William will be featured in the first episode of the behind-the-scenes show.

"That's going to be interesting," said Alex, who signed an AHL contract with the Leafs in the summer and is currently living with William. "You'll see a little fun side of him. He's obviously a little different off the ice, and a chill guy. It will be fun to see. I'm curious too."

Not everyone is keen to check it out, though.

"I probably won't watch it, to be honest," said Marner. "Probably not. I like watching other documentaries, other sport documentaries. I'll probably tune in a little bit, but I don't think I'll be sitting on the couch throwing that on [at] the first opportunity."

Nylander was wearing a microphone in Game 4 of the series against the Boston Bruins when Nylander, Marner and Matthews had a heated moment on the bench.

Marner was asked if the playoff loss being so fresh is why he doesn't want to watch.

"Not really," he said. "I don't think it matters about that at all. I don't know. I'm sure it'll come on my TV at some point throughout this year, but I won't be jumping at the bits [sic] to watch it."

---

Lines at Wednesday's practice for the NHL group:

Knies - Domi - Marner

McMann - Nylander - Robertson

Pacioretty - Tavares - Holmberg

Lorentz - Kampf - Reaves

Rielly - Tanev

Ekman-Larson - McCabe

Benoit - Liljegren

Rifai - Timmins

Woll

Stolarz

Absent: Matthews (maintenance), Jarnkrok (lower body)

Note: Jani Hakanpää (knee) and Connor Dewar (shoulder) skated in red sweaters with the developmental group