The Maple Leafs (optional) skated at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday. The Ottawa Senators held a media availability at their hotel.

---

The Battle of Ontario will be renewed on Tuesday for the first time since Senators forward Ridly Greig sealed a win in Ottawa on Feb. 10 with an emphatic slap shot into an empty net. That move led to a retaliatory crosscheck from Morgan Rielly, who got Greig up high and was suspended five games. That flashpoint seemed to galvanize the Leafs, who won all five games without the defenceman and two more after his return. It was the longest win streak in the Auston Matthews era.

What will it mean for the rivalry moving forward?

"I'm sure it only heightens it, but it's certainly not a talking point in our dressing room," said defenceman Jake McCabe.

"Just sparks it," said winger Nick Robertson. "It just shows the emotional side of the rivalry. We just want to beat them tonight and get going good on playing them this year."

Ottawa won three of four games against Toronto last season, including both meetings at Scotiabank Arena. The Senators have won three straight games in regulation in Toronto.

"It's never an easy game," said Robertson. "Ottawa seems to be a challenge for us when we play them in the regular season, so it will be a big test for us."

The Leafs are feeling good at the moment despite missing Matthews. They have won three straight games, which have all come at home against Atlantic Division opponents.

"We got a few good rivals in our division and that's great for the game of hockey and I think it brings the best out of us and brings the competitiveness out of us too," said McCabe.

New head coach Craig Berube is stressing discipline ahead of his first Battle of Ontario behind the Leafs bench.

"That's in the past," Berube noted of the Greig-Rielly incident. "We've got to focus on the game and be hard between the whistles tonight and be really disciplined. You know, their power play is very good right now so we don't want to be taking unnecessary retaliatory penalties. It's important we play hard between the whistles and we're disciplined."

Penalties have been an issue for the Leafs early in the season. Toronto has taken the second most minors in the league. The Senators rank fourth overall in power-play percentage. Toronto's penalty kill is ranked eighth, but has allowed a goal each of the last two games.

---

There will be plenty of intensity between the whistles on Tuesday night with both coaches highlighting the need for physical play.

"When you look at winning hockey, when you look at playoff hockey, if you can't play when it's physical you're not going to have a lot of success," new Senators coach Travis Green told reporters at the team hotel. "Because there's certain games that are probably a little more physical than others, certain moments in the game that are a little more physical, and you have to be comfortable in those moments."

Ottawa leads the league in hits per 60. Berube is also making physicality a key part of the new identity he's implementing in Toronto.

"They go to the net really well and they've got some physical players up front that are good-sized guys," Berube said. "So, we've got to be strong at our net front tonight. And, on the other side of things, we've got to do a good job of getting to the net and looking for some rebound goals and things like that around the net. It's going to be a tough blue paint tonight for me on both ends."

The Leafs have scored just one goal in 5-on-5 play in the last four games.

Toronto has allowed just one 5-on-5 goal in the last four games. What's working well on defence?

"I think just our commitment to tracking through the neutral zone from our forwards allows us to have some good gaps in the back end," McCabe said. "And, in zone, I think we're doing a pretty good job of clogging the middle of the ice and our box outs have been really good. [We're] eliminating second chances and blocking shots."

---

Matthews will miss a fourth straight game with an upper-body injury. He hasn't been seen on the ice the last two days. Has the star centre suffered a setback?

"No, not really," Berube said. "It's just not getting to where it needs to get to. We're just trying to manage it. Just trying to make sure, when he comes back, he's good and 100 per cent."

Toronto's power play has taken off without Matthews. The Leafs have converted on seven of 13 chances in the last three games.

"If you look at it, you see the two guys at the net [and on the] inside on all of these goals," Berube pointed out. "To me, that is the biggest difference. We are also just attacking downhill. With those guys at the net, and the rebounds and puck play, you get loose pucks and score goals off of it. It is more of an attack mentality downhill, but the numbers at the net are the key."

---

After missing Tuesday's practice, William Nylander was back on the ice at Toronto's optional skate. The smooth-skating Swede worked on his trademark cutbacks before ending the session by wiring a puck post and in. He then channeled his inner Tiger Williams with a stick-riding celebration.

Needless to say, Nylander is good to go tonight. The winger leads the Leafs with 11 goals, which is tied for second in the NHL.

"His confidence with the puck is unmatched," said winger Bobby McMann, who moved up to the second line with Nylander and John Tavares after Max Pacioretty got hurt on Saturday. "He's able to make plays when there doesn't seem to be a play to be made there. The puck's been hitting the back of the net for him and rightfully so, because he's been generating a lot of chances."

Whether it was a short-lived experiment at the centre position in training camp or a dip in ice time which led to a public request to the coach for more minutes, Nylander has remained unfazed and simply continues to produce.

"He's just so relaxed," winger Nick Robertson observed with a grin. "He just comes to the rink with a big smile and gets on the ice and scores goals. Obviously, I wish I could be like that. Maybe one day."

In the last five years, Nylander has played 24 regular season games with Matthews out of the lineup. He's scored 15 goals and added 18 assists in those games.

---

Robertson appeared to score on Friday night, but his goal against the Detroit Red Wings was disallowed because McMann interfered with goalie Cam Talbot.

"Obviously it sucks," he said. "I really wanted that one, but it kind of made me play a better game ... maybe a little irritated that it was disallowed. I think it was one of my best games after that."

Robertson drew a penalty in the win and received the team's player-of-the-game belt after what was his 100th career game.

"I didn't think about it too much until everyone started congratulating me on it and saying it was a big deal," the 23-year-old said. "I was happy to get 100. Hopefully 100 more."

After scoring five goals in his final three pre-season games, Robertson has just one goal in 14 games in the regular season.

"I don't have a good relationship with the puck right now, but I'm happy with my game," Robertson said with a smile. "I feel more confident than I was last year, and finding ways to be more confident without scoring."

"He doesn't seem too frustrated," said Berube. "He keeps working, which is good. The one thing is that he's an engine, right? He's got a good motor and he's got to keep working and keep grinding. And once, you know, maybe one or two go in, it'll happen a little bit more often. He just needs a little bit more puck luck and, you know, maybe getting on the inside a little bit more and getting around the net and getting some rebound chances and things like that. He's done that to a certain extent. I've seen that, some of the chances around the net, they're just not going in. And he's just got to keep working. I mean, he can't ever [take] his foot off the gas. He's got to keep pushing."

Robertson has gone seven games without scoring. His lone goal of the campaign came in garbage time of a blowout loss in Columbus on Oct. 22.

"You kind of get in your head about things," Robertson said. "Talk to [the] equipment guys, I'm pretty bad with my sticks."

As he searches for his scoring touch, Robertson has been switching up the height of his sticks.

"I feel like when the puck's not going your way your stick doesn't feel right for some reason," he said, "but when it is it feels great. I just need one so I know it feels good."

---

With Pacioretty out, forward Connor Dewar will make his season debut for the Leafs. He is coming off of summer shoulder surgery, but has been skating with the team since training camp.

"He's familiar with everything," Berube said. "Just simplify and just play your game. He's an energy guy and, you know, physical and grinding it out and checking and all those types of things. First game back, it's been a long time for him, it's getting up to speed, you know, it's a fast game out there. He's got to make sure he's simplifying and smart."

Dewar got into one game with the Toronto Marlies as part of an American Hockey League conditioning loan.

"I was pumped to see Dewey out there at practice yesterday," McCabe said. "That's been a long road for him. I've also had shoulder surgery in my career, so I know what it's like. Just getting those reps in for him with the Marlies, I'm sure, was important. He's champing at the bit to get back in the lineup here and contribute."

---

Projected Leafs lineup for Tuesday's game:

Knies - Domi - Marner

McMann - Tavares - Nylander

Robertson - Holmberg - Dewar

Lorentz - Kampf - Reaves

Rielly - Ekman-Larsson (L)

McCabe - Tanev

Benoit - Timmins

Stolarz starts

Woll

