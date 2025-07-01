General manager Brad Treliving held a media availability at the Ford Performance Centre on Tuesday.

The Mitch Marner era officially came to an end on Tuesday with the Leafs signing the pending unrestricted free agent to an eight-year, $96-million contract before trading him to the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for centre Nicolas Roy.

"When a player of Mitch's magnitude moves away, that's never a fun day," said Leafs general manager Brad Treliving. "But we were able to recoup a player who I think can really help us."

"It's sad to see him go," Leafs winger Matthew Knies told James Duthie during an interview on TSN's Free Agent Frenzy broadcast. "He's an incredible player, incredible person. Yeah, I wasn't excited to see that at all. You know, I think getting to play with him for the past two years, it's been incredible. And getting to learn from him, I can't thank him enough for what he did."

The trade broke on Monday, but Marner's departure had seemed inevitable since the season ended and the star winger did not declare a desire to stick with his hometown team. How did it come to this?

"Well, that's probably for another day," said Treliving, who just completed his second season with the Leafs.

"Ultimately, the player has a choice."

The Leafs wanted to negotiate an extension with Marner, but he did not want to engage during the season. When it became clear that he may not return, the Leafs looked at a potential trade with the Carolina Hurricanes at the deadline, but Marner declined to waive his no-move clause.

"Obviously, as is his right and was negotiated [by former general manager Kyle Dubas], Mitch has a full no-move," Treliving noted. "So he controlled the process."

Asked if the Leafs offered Marner more than the $12-million annual average value he will receive in Vegas, Treliving said he did not think it would be right to share any details from their discussions.

The 55-year-old executive stuck to the high road throughout his more than 15 minute media session, which was dominated by questions about Marner and the hole left behind. Treliving refused to even acknowledge frustration with how everything played out.

"I don't know if I'm frustrated," he said. "No. Mitch is a really good player. Where he was in his contractual obligation, he had the right to control what he wanted to control and that's his right. We move forward."

Marner produced 741 points in nine seasons with the Leafs, which puts him fifth on the franchise scoring list.

"He's going to go down as one of the great Leafs," Treliving said. "The statistics prove it."

In other words, this is not an easy guy to replace. Marner finished fifth in league scoring last season with a career high 102 points. He played in all situations and led all Toronto forwards in average ice time.

"Our job now is to look forward to how we address the roster concerns," Treliving said. "When I say concerns, obviously, Mitch was a top-six forward, and we haven’t replaced that hole."

Marner's departure gives the Leafs some cap flexibility, but Treliving did not make a big splash in the free agent market on Tuesday.

"A little change in my pocket," Treliving said with a grin. "We would’ve liked to have used that earlier today, but if there is not a fit or there is not the right fit to use it on, we will take the flexibility right now. You certainly want to find players. We have lots of time in front of us before we start the season, so we are certainly going to be looking to add. Right now, it gives us some flexibility with the space that we have."

If Brad Marchand made it to free agency, he would have been an attractive option for the Leafs, but the 37-year-old winger, the runner-up for the Conn Smythe Trophy, signed a six-year extension with the Florida Panthers. The reigning Stanley Cup champions also retained defenceman Aaron Ekblad and centre Sam Bennett.

That was no surprise to Leafs management.

"We anticipated there was a path there," Treliving said. "And, listen, they've done a great job. Really good team. They've won and I think guys enjoy that. We know what kind of hockey team they are. Listen, they've been in the finals three years in a row, won it the last two, so they're not going anywhere anytime soon."

With the pool of players available in free agency getting "thinner and thinner," Treliving indicated that any needle-moving addition will likely have to come via a trade.

"That's probably the path right now that we're looking more closely at," he said.

Treliving is willing to be patient, but he also will have lots of competition, especially if he wants to add a centre in order to push John Tavares down the depth chart.

"I know everybody wants to talk about second-line centres," Treliving said. "There's probably, by my count, 27 teams that are looking for them. And so the ones that have them aren't giving them out too quickly."

Marner may be gone, but Toronto's other top-line winger isn't going anywhere. Knies signed a six-year extension with an annual average value of $7.75-million.

"That was a big piece of business for us," Treliving said. "We think Matthew is just scratching the surface in terms of what he is capable of. Certainly, he was very committed from the outset to being here and wanting to be here."

Knies insists he never considered becoming a restricted free agent. His preference was to sign a long-term deal rather than a bridge.

"I love the city, the guys on the team," the 22-year-old from Phoenix explained. "The staff, I think we get first-class treatment in all aspects. And, you know, I think we have a great group. There's unbelievable players, and we're continuously making the playoffs and making pushes. So I think that was a huge part of it too. And yeah, so I think, you know, on all the culture and the city, I just love it all."

Knies racked up 29 goals and 29 assists in 78 games last season. The 6-foot-3, 227-pounder did not hesitate to throw his weight around and landed 182 hits, which was third on the team.

Knies plans to focus on his skating this summer in order to become a bit faster.

"I don't necessarily think I have to get any heavier than I am right now," he said. "I think staying where I am and just turning a little bit of that weight more into muscle and becoming quicker and faster on the ice, I think is going to be is going to be huge for me. So I think that's the main focus."

Roy is under contract for two more seasons with a $3-million cap hit.

"He’s a guy that can match up [against top lines]," said Treliving. "One thing he probably doesn’t get enough credit for, there’s some sneaky skill with him."

Roy produced 15 goals and 16 assists in 71 games last season.

"He’s got good hands," Treliving continued. "He can play in tight. Kills penalties. Gives you a right-shot option in the faceoff circle. Can play against good players, can play with good players. So, there's versatility to the player. We think he can be a real important player for us."

Roy, who will get married in two weeks, was enjoying his bachelor party when he found out about the trade. The 28-year-old from Quebec, who spent six seasons in Vegas, described his initial response as shock.

"I've [had] time to reflect and look at everything and really excited to join the Leafs for sure," the 28-year-old from Quebec said.

Roy actually cheered for the Leafs as a kid because his favourite player was Leafs captain Mats Sundin. But more than that, Roy's excitement to join the Leafs stems from the team's current roster.

"I want to be part of a team that's winning and, obviously watching just the playoffs, I think for the Panthers, their biggest challenge was the Leafs," Roy said. "And I think this group is ready to win right now."

While the Leafs have advanced past the first round just twice in the nine seasons since drafting Auston Matthews first overall in 2016, Roy already owns a Stanley Cup ring. He was part of Vegas' championship run in 2023. He's already suited up in 79 career playoff games.

"Every time you win with a team, you know what it takes," Roy said. "There's always going to be ups and downs. Just the pressure of the moment I think is really what I enjoy. I really like to play in those big moments. That's what we play for as hockey players."

On Monday, the Leafs signed winger Steven Lorentz to a three-year contract extension with an annual average value of $1.35-million.

"We've been wrestling with that one for a for a while," Treliving acknowledged, "Stevie's come in and fit really well with our group. You see where the numbers have gone to today [in free agency]. Again, there's a little bit of inflation in when you look at the cap increasing, but Steve and I talked a lot about it. The fit's good. He's happy here. What’s the saying? 'Don’t something with happy?' (smile) I am glad it worked out."

Lorentz generated eight goals and 11 assists in 80 games last season. The Kitchener, Ont. grew up a Leafs fan and is living a childhood dream.

"In my heart, I knew I really wanted to come back," the 29-year-old said. "We just made it work."

The three-year term meant a lot to Lorentz, who attended training camp last season on a pro tryout.

"That is honestly what I wanted more than anything — the longevity," he said. "I would love to play my whole career in Toronto. Last year was even better. It exceeded expectations, being able to wear the Leaf with pride, play at home with friends and family, and try to bring a Cup to a city that has been longing for it for so long. It deserves it."

The Leafs acquired winger Matias Maccelli from the Utah Mammoth on Monday in exchange for a conditional third-round pick in the 2027 draft. The 24-year-old Finn mustered just eight goals and 10 assists in 51 games last season and found himself sitting out as a healthy scratch at times.

"He was a player whom our staff had been excited about for a while," Treliving revealed. "He is coming off a down year in Utah. He is a dynamic playmaker. When you look at some of the areas we need to address, playmaking ability was one of them."

Maccelli, who stands 5-foot-11, 185 pounds, is only two years removed from a 57-point season.

"We think there is a bet here on a player we think can rebound from the season he had this year," Treliving said. "With some of the players we have, ultimately, it will come down to the fits and matches and where they all go. You play around with it on the board, but we just felt that at the price it cost us, this was a chance for a young player who has some dynamic skill and ability. It was certainly worth the bet."

Maccelli is entering the final year of a contract that carries a $3.425-million cap hit.

The Leafs made some depth additions on Tuesday, including signing gritty winger Michael Pezzetta to a two-year deal with an annual average value of $812,500.

"He has a skill set in terms of physicality and good foot speed," Treliving said. "He is able to get in on the forecheck. Excellent teammate. Those are the boxes he checks. Happy to have him with us."

Pezzetta did not pick up a point in 25 games with the Montreal Canadiens last season, but he did rack up 24 penalty minutes.

The 27-year-old is a Toronto native and posted the word, "Home" with a blue heart on Instagram alongside pictures of him wearing a Leafs logo as a kid.

Forwards Pontus Holmberg (Tampa Bay Lightning), Nick Abruzzese (Lightning), and Alex Steeves (Boston Bruins), and goalie Matt Murray (Seattle Kraken) have all departed the Leafs organization.

Maple Leafs depth chart as of July 1:

Knies - Matthews - Nylander

McMann - Tavares - Maccelli

Domi - Roy - Jarnkrok

Lorentz - Laughton - Robertson (RFA)

Pezzetta - Kampf - Reaves

McCabe - Tanev

Rielly - Carlo

Benoit - Ekman-Larsson

Myers

Stolarz

Woll