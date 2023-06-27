Calum Ritchie helped Canada win a gold medal at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup in August. The Oshawa Generals centre led the tournament with 10 points in five games. It should've been a springboard to a monster NHL draft season.

But during the summer tournament, Ritchie sustained a shoulder injury, which would plague him throughout the rest of the year.

"I'm not going to make excuses or anything for my play," the 18-year-old from Oakville, Ont. said, "but, I wanted to be more physical and stuff like that. Through playoffs and the end of the year, it definitely wasn't very healthy. Like, [my shoulder] could just pop out whenever. I had to think my way through games more than just going to hit guys and stuff like that. I wasn't shooting the puck as much and was passing up shots."

After opening the season at No. 6 on TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie's list of top prospects, Ritchie fell to No. 13 in the mid-season ranking before finishing at No. 21. But Ritchie doesn't want to play the "What if?" game when it comes to his draft stock.

"Everyone's going through stuff," he noted. "It's hard because if I was 100 per-cent healthy, I don't know where I'd be picked...Whatever team picks me, I'll try to prove them right."

Ritchie, who stands 6-foot-2, 184 pounds, underwent surgery before attending the NHL scouting combine in a sling. During interviews with teams, he appreciated the opportunity to offer context on his 59-points-in-59-games campaign in the Ontario Hockey League.

"I don't think a lot of teams realized that it happened back at the Hlinka," Ritchie said. "It was nice to explain and talk about that. That was definitely talked about a lot."

During a conversation with TSN, Ritchie explained how he managed to play through the pain and outlined what he can bring at full strength. The following is an edited transcript of the interview.

TSN: When did you know surgery would be necessary?

Ritchie: I tore my labrum at the Hlinka tournament and basically everyone who has that is going to get the surgery. After I popped it out the second time, I knew for sure. I'm just happy I was able to finish the season and play in the playoffs and help my team. I didn't want to get the surgery right after the Hlinka tournament and miss the whole season. It worked out pretty good to the point where I could play and try to help my team. That was my goal.

TSN: When did it pop out the second time?

Ritchie: The start of March. Throughout the season there was subluxation where it wouldn't fully pop ou,t but it was moving in the socket. So, it wasn't great, but I could handle it.

TSN: That's why you missed the games in March?

Ritchie: I missed nine games there and then was able to come back for the second last game of the regular season. We had an opportunity to clinch playoffs. I hadn't really skated. It was three weeks of basically just strengthening my shoulder. I was driving to a strength coach in Vaughan[, Ont.] and he was coming to Oshawa, as well. I was doing a lot of strength work on my shoulder and I kind of rushed back to play that second last game. I definitely shouldn't have, but we managed to clinch, so I'm happy I did it. I didn't need to play the last game of the regular season, so they rested me, which gave me another week to strengthen it. And then we had playoffs.

TSN: After producing six points in five playoff games, you joined Team Canada at the under-18 World Championship where you put up nine points in seven games. How were you able to perform and produce despite the injury?

Ritchie: It was obviously tough. I popped out my shoulder in the last game of the playoffs there against Ottawa and then it was a next-day decision if I had to go to Switzerland or not. After getting knocked out of the playoffs, you're upset. It was tough and my shoulder had just popped out. I was talking to my family and all that. They didn't really want me to go because of my health, but any time I get a chance to play hockey I want to. Hockey Canada was great. They let me stay back for an extra week and strengthen my shoulder. I had to miss the exhibition games at the start of the tournament, but I was able to go and I'm glad. I almost made it through the whole tournament without it popping out again, but it was a great experience. It was good to get the bronze. Wanted to get the gold, but it was a good experience.

Calum Ritchie scores his second of the tournament to give Canada a 2-0 lead. #U18MensWorlds pic.twitter.com/FYVbmA65wU — TSN (@TSN_Sports) April 23, 2023

TSN: So, that's four times the shoulder popped out this season. Can you give us a sense of the pain you were dealing with?

Ritchie: Like, that's the good part about it. When you pop it out once and then you put it back in, it feels better right away. Well, it feels very tight, but loose at the same time like it could pop out again. When I'm playing, you try and not put yourself in vulnerable situations where your arm is extended and stuff like that. Shooting the puck was harder. I had a brace on. But, once you play hockey and you're out there you're not really thinking about that stuff.

TSN: Late in a January game in Sudbury, you and Quentin Musty, the top two picks in the 2021 OHL draft, dropped the gloves. What led to the fight?

Ritchie: We were in a slump there and maybe just taking a bit of my frustration, I guess, out on him. He's a great guy. We're really competitive guys. I talked to him at the combine about the fight and it's a lot of fun. It was cool to get that experience and your first fight.

TSN: Did you think about your shoulder?

Ritchie: I talked to my trainers throughout the year and stuff and, obviously, I wanted to fight at some point, but they're telling me, 'You're not fighting this year. There's no way' and it just kind of happened. I'm not thinking about it. I have the brace on and it was my throwing arm so I wasn't throwing any wild punches. I was kind of just throwing straights. I didn't want to get in a vulnerable spot and pop it out because definitely would've lost the fight. But you're not really thinking about that stuff.

TSN: Why did you want to get a fight under your belt?

Ritchie: It wasn't necessarily like, 'I want to go out and fight,' but we were in a slump there and it sets the tone. We won the next three games after that, so I guess it was a good one.

For those wondering what is wrong with Musty - he fought fellow draft prospect Calum Ritchie last Friday. Looked like he hurt his cheekbone (fracture?)..had an instant welt and wanted to touch it after the scrap. pic.twitter.com/mBgfTAZaLl — Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) January 14, 2023

TSN: Younger guys don't always get the chance to wear a letter. You're already an alternate captain in Oshawa. What makes you a good leader?

Ritchie: I'm a good teammate. I try to do all the right things with my habits on the ice in practice and games. And I'm always looking for ways to get better and telling my teammates. Away from the rink, you have to be a good role model and work hard and that's why I got the letter this year. You try to be a good leader whether you have a letter or not. The biggest thing for me was leading by example and being vocal in the room when stuff needs to be said.

TSN: How did you grow as a player this season?

Ritchie: A big part of my game that I wanted to work on is being a really good two-way player. As the season went on [coach] Derek Laxdal, who was coming from the Dallas Stars, he knows the game really well and he's a great coach, so he taught me so much on how to be a good two-way centre.

TSN: Can you give us an example?

Ritchie: Closing in on guys quicker in the D-zone. I think a lot of the time before I was kind of just containing guys to the outside by using my body, but I had body positioning to separate a guy from the puck and win more battles that way.

TSN: What is the best part of your game?

Ritchie: My vision. My hockey sense is really elite. I just know where to be on the ice, like, whether it's creating offence or knowing where my teammates are and how to open them up for time and space and open myself up for time and space as well. And, also, just a good two-way game. I can be trusted in any situation. That's a big part of my game. Late in a game, if you need a goal I'm a guy you want to put on the ice and if we're trying to stop the other team from scoring I can also play that role.

How about this upstairs beauty finish by Cal Ritchie. 🔥



(🎥: @oshawageneralsohl) pic.twitter.com/H067s1d7OH — BarDown (@BarDown) October 16, 2022

TSN: Who is your NHL role model?

Ritchie: There's no exact comparable. I'm my own player. But I like guys like Mark Scheifele and Jack Eichel, who was really good in playoffs and really established himself as a good two-way player. Both bigger guys, right-handed shots. I have a similar curve to them. Those are two guys I kind of model my game after. Growing up, I was a huge fan of Sidney Crosby and also Patrice Bergeron, because his two-way game is really good. So, I model my game after a lot of guys, I'd say.

TSN: How much hockey do you watch?

Ritchie: I watch a good amount. During the season it's tougher because you're playing games and stuff, but any time there's a game on and I'm at my billet house, I'll always throw a game on and a couple guys will come over and we'll watch it. It's always fun.

TSN: Is there a certain team or player you liked watching this past season?

Ritchie: Growing up in Oakville, Toronto has always been my team. I love watching them. Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner, they're fun to watch.

TSN: Do you have a favourite fan moment growing up?

Ritchie: Well, it's been tough here (smile) but the playoff run this year and [John] Tavares scoring the goal to get them through the first round was a big one. The goal I really remember is Crosby's golden goal at the Olympics. I was only five but I still remember that.

TSN: How has your diet and approach to nutrition evolved?

Ritchie: I got a nutritionist during the COVID year. My brother [Sarnia Sting defenceman Ethan Ritchie] and I were interested in it because we were training so much at home and we wanted to make sure we were getting the most out of our training. I talked to one of my old coaches and he recommended some nutritionists and we started working with one. Noticed a big difference right away. Going into COVID, I was 140 pounds, maybe, and I came out of it at 165 or something like that and got a lot stronger.

TSN: What changes did you make to your diet?

Ritchie: I did a food sensitivity test and then cut out gluten and dairy for a while. It was good to reset the system because it weighs you down and gets you tired. I cut out a lot of that stuff and now try to eat as clean as possible.

TSN: What song do you want to play when you're picked at the draft?

Ritchie: I got Nickelback's "Rockstar" as one choice because it's in Nashville and it's a good tune. "Time of Our Lives" by Pitbull was the other one. It's the time of our life getting drafted. It's been a dream of mine since I was like three. Either one is fine.

TSN: Your name is "Calum," but lots of people call you "Cal." What do you prefer?

Ritchie: I've always kind of been "Cal" for my teammates and friends. My mom mostly calls me "Calum." Cal or Calum, I'm fine with either.

TSN: Well, what do you want the team that drafts you to say?

Ritchie: Whatever they want, honestly. (Laughs)