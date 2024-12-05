The Maple Leafs held an optional skate on Thursday at Ford Performance Centre.

---

The Leafs didn't hold a practice on Thursday, but Fraser Minten decided to take the ice anyway. He was the only player who suited up in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Nashville Predators to do so.

"I'm still 20-years-old so a little fresher than some of the other guys probably," the centre said with a smile. "And still feel like I got lots of things I can get better at."

Craig Berube compares the rookie's work ethic to that of veteran centre John Tavares.

"He's got like Johnny T. in him," the Leafs coach said. "It's just something that's in these guys."

Minten worked with Patrick O'Sullivan from the team's player development staff on getting shots off quickly in the slot and around the net.

"We talk about how you really only get one or two chances to make an offensive play or score in an NHL game," Minten said. "So really making sure, when you're in those situations, you feel fully confident to make the play."

Minten has scored two quick-strike goals from the slot in six games this season with the Leafs. He's also chipped in two assists.

On Wednesday, Minten didn't pick up a point, but still made an impact. He fired five shots on net and led the team with seven hits.

"You want to do stuff that gets you in the lineup and keeps you around," Minten said. "Third-line centre, your role is to play well defensively, chip in physically, and chip in offensively, so just trying to do that as much as I can."

Minten is certainly impressing Berube, who has consistently praised the Vancouver native while highlighting his hockey IQ.

"The way I am is a pretty studious guy," Minten said. "Always try to figure out why things work the way they do in hockey and in life in every aspect. I think that helps with understanding the game and figuring out trends and things that are going on and making reads out there."

Minten's hockey sense allows him to complement Toronto's top talent. With the Leafs trailing 1-0 on Wednesday and Pontus Holmberg struggling to make an impact in the top six, Minten was elevated to the second line left wing spot beside Tavares and William Nylander.

"They're elite players, easy to play with," Minten said. "Just try and keep the puck moving, get it in their hands, and get it back when the other team has it, and try and fit in."

General manager Brad Treliving admitted his injury-plagued club called up Minten earlier than they wanted to, but the 2022 second round pick is fitting in well despite his lack of professional experience. Minten played four games with the Leafs at the start of last season before going back to juniors. After recovering from a high-ankle sprain, he started this season in the American Hockey League where he got into five games with the Toronto Marlies.

If and when the Leafs get fully healthy up front, Minten is making a compelling case to stay with the big club.

"If he can help us, I want him here," Berube said. "That's how I look at it. He's the type of player we like. A lot."

What's the coach looking for when evaluating whether a young guy is ready?

"Competitiveness I think is a big thing," said Berube. "There's talented guys in the minors, a lot of times they don't stick in the NHL because ... they're [not] competitive enough. He's a competitive guy and he wants to be up here playing and he does whatever he has to do."

---

After participating in Tuesday's practice and Wednesday's team skate, forwards Max Domi (lower-body, out since Nov. 16) and Max Pacioretty (lower-body, out since Nov. 9) hit the ice again on Thursday.

"They're progressing," Berube said. "They won't be available tomorrow, but getting close."

Bobby McMann (lower-body, out since Nov. 27) returned to the ice on Thursday for the first time since getting hurt in Florida last week.

"Hopefully if he gets skating here and he feels good, he could be an option for next week," Berube said.

---

Defenceman Jake McCabe (upper-body, out since Saturday) also took the ice.

"He's not playing tomorrow either, but he's feeling better now," said Berube.

McCabe missed the two games so far this week after taking a puck to the side of the head in Tampa. After missing Monday's game as a precaution, McCabe practised on Tuesday, but didn't feel right afterwards.

---

Defenceman Jani Hakanpää is expected back on the ice soon.

"He got something done, a procedure done, like, you know, to help himself out a little bit," Berube revealed. "And he just needs a few days and then he'll be back on the ice and, you know, get up to speed again and be ready to go."

Hakanpää played just two games for the Leafs (Nov. 14, 16) before the nagging knee issue forced him back onto the injured reserve. The 32-year-old was named to Finland's team for 4 Nations Face-off on Wednesday.

---

Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner combined on a couple goals early in the third period to give the Leafs a lead on Wednesday.

"They're sick," Minten said with a smile. "They've been doing it for, like, so long now and they find each other. They love playing with each other. You got the elite playmaker and the elite goal scorer, it's pretty textbook."

Berube played the pair together from Day 1 of training camp until Matthews was forced from the lineup with an undisclosed upper-body injury in early November. Marner played well with Tavares as the Leafs went 7-2-0 without their captain so Berube decided to put Matthews on a line with William Nylander upon his return to the lineup on Saturday.

But with the team struggling to generate much offensively on Wednesday, Berube reunited the longtime linemates.

"If you play together that much over the years, you just know where each other is," Berube observed. "It is important. It is an important part of the game. Chemistry is big."

On the second goal, Marner made a no-look, between-the-legs pass to Matthews.

"Saw that we had time coming into the zone and knew he was behind me and tried to just drop it," Marner said. "He did the rest of the work with a nice toe drag."

"I pulled it in really tight and it kind of came out hot," Matthews said. "[Predators goalie Juuse Saros] looked to maybe poke check or something so I just tried to leave it. Fortunately, I guessed right and he guessed wrong. I was just fortunate it went in."

Fortunate, perhaps, but teammates appreciated the skill involved.

"Very nice moves to toe drag that and then just poke it five hole," Nylander said. "It was pretty juicy.

It was the first two-goal game of the season for Matthews, who is still getting back up to speed following the injury absence.

Berube described the effort against Nashville as Matthews' best game since returning to the lineup on Saturday.

"I know he scored but, to me, he had his legs more," the coach noted. "He skated better and had his legs. He capitalized on his opportunities, which is important — it is what he does. Overall, it is coming. It's coming."

Matthews finished with seven shots on net, which was his most in a game since Oct. 19.

What are teammates seeing?

"He looked pretty good," said goalie Joseph Woll with a chuckle. "That's what I got for you. He's an unbelievable player, you know, one of the best. In my opinion probably the best in the world, and he had that on display. It's not easy being in and out and being injured and coming back in, but I think he did a great job leading us."

Matthews also scored in Monday's win over the Chicago Blackhawks. It's the first time he's scored in consecutive games since a three-game streak from Oct. 16-21.

---

The Predators heaped praise on Marner before puck drop.

"He's slippery," said centre Ryan O'Reilly, who played for the Leafs in the 2022-23 season. "He's one of those guys that's so elusive out there. You think he's off balance, and then he's still in control and makes the play. He's one of those guys where you gotta be in control when going at him. If he catches you reaching he's going to burn ya and find ways around you. When you see him there's always a little caution there where you're trying to anticipate what he's going to do."

Like so many other teams, Nashville did not have an answer for Marner, who also picked up an assist on Nylander's power-play goal in the third period.

"Just playing with a lot of confidence on both sides of the puck," Matthews observed. "He drives play and he makes plays all over the ice, all three zones, so he's been playing incredible for us and he had another big night."

It is the third time Marner has produced a three-assist period. The only players to do so more in Leafs history are Darryl Sittler and Borje Salming (each with four).

Treliving praised Marner for "putting the team on his back" when Matthews was out. With Matthews back, Marner isn't slowing down. He's now hit the scoresheet in 16 of 17 games, with 11 multi-point games in this stretch since Oct. 26.

"He's been on fire," Nylander said. "It's a pleasure to see when you're on the bench watching him make those plays and dance out there."

With 36 points in 25 games, Marner is up to fifth in league scoring entering Thursday's action. But he's doing so much more than just producing points.

"In my mind, early here in the year, he's been probably one of the most valuable players in the league when it comes to helping the team win," said Pacioretty. "What's nice about him is he doesn't seem to take a night off, and he just keeps going the same way every night. And that's leadership, and that's a sign of a star player in this league."

Marner played 22 minutes and 34 seconds on Wednesday. He leads the Leafs in ice time this season with an average of 21 minutes and 37 seconds played per game.

---

Wednesday's game got off to an inauspicious start for the Leafs as a dump in by Jonathan Marchessault hit the end boards and bounced high into the air before landing in the crease. Woll lost track of it and Marchessault tapped it in.

"I was kind of laughing," Woll said. "Not really sure what to do and didn't really see it. So, I think at that point, just bad bounces happen and I'd rather laugh it off than be sour about it. It was good, got past it."

Woll finished the night strong and earned his sixth straight win, which matches his career long streak.

Anthony Stolarz is also off to a strong start this season, which gives the Leafs one of the best tandems in the NHL.

"It's great to have two guys that are playing well and he's a great dude," said Woll. "I enjoy having him as a goalie partner and we're both very positive to each other, which I think is all you can do. Like I've said this whole time, we're on the same team, we're trying to win and I think we're both doing a good job of that."

Stolarz and Woll will both see action this weekend with the Leafs playing on consecutive days: Friday against Washington and Saturday at Pittsburgh.

---

Lines at the start of Wednesday's game:

Knies - Matthews - Nylander

Holmberg - Tavares - Marner

Robertson - Minten - Lorentz

Grebenkin - Dewar - Reaves

Ekman-Larsson - Tanev

Rielly - Myers

Benoit - Timmins

Woll

Stolarz