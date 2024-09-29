In his first ever NHL pre-season start, Dennis Hildeby stopped 26 of 27 shots to help a young Toronto Maple Leafs team pick up a win in Montreal.

"It's fun," the 23-year-old Swede said with a wide smile. "I had a great time. I think the boys had a great time too. A lot of people in the stands."

A packed house of 21,105 fans took in the game at the Bell Centre. Among those in attendance: Mats Sundin, who has spent the last few days at Leafs training camp. Earlier in the week, Hildeby gushed about simply having the chance to practice in front of the member of the Hockey Hall of Fame.

"It's an extremely cool experience," Hildeby told TSN. "He's not only one of the Leafs' biggest legends, he's one of Sweden's biggest legends too. I talked a little bit to my dad, actually, and he was kind of jealous of me being so close to Mats. He was one of his favourite players. Yeah, it's been a good time, for sure."

Hildeby, an All-Star in the American Hockey League last season, hopes to help carry on the legacy of great Swedish players in Toronto. On Saturday, the 2022 fourth-round pick took a step forward and impressed the team's new head coach.

"Very calm and cool," Craig Berube observed of Hildeby. "Tracks the puck extremely well. He takes up a lot of net. He played the puck well and made some really good saves with no rebounds."

Hildeby, who only played one period for the Leafs in the pre-season last year, always stands out because of his 6-foot-7 frame.

"He takes up so much net," said left winger Matthew Knies. "It's impossible for those guys to get a good shot on net. Even if it's a seam pass, you know, he just takes up so much net. He's so composed. Playing in a barn like this where it's filled on a Saturday night, he kind of stole the show and won us the game."

Hildeby also looked good earlier in the week in Ottawa when he stopped 10 of 11 shots after coming in for the third period against the Senators. Anthony Stolarz, who signed a two-year deal with the Leafs in the summer, made the start in that game. Stolarz, who stands 6-foot-6, helped Hildeby prepare for the relief appearance.

"A lot of good reminders to get me mentally ready," Hildeby said. "Yeah, really appreciated that."

Hildeby sees Stolarz, 30, as the perfect mentor as he looks to take the next step in his promising career.

"I love it that he's here," Hildeby said. "[I] have someone my size to look at and see, because there's a lot of the same things."

"For such a big guy, he moves extremely well," said Stolarz. "I think once he starts getting that experience, I think he's going to be one hell of a goalie in this league. I mean, thinking back to where I was at his age, I don't think I was as crisp as him."

ContentId(1.2180828): With legend Sundin watching, Hildeby steals show for Leafs in Montreal

---

Hildeby, who was called up a couple times by the Leafs last season but did not get into a game, is expected to compete with Matt Murray for the No. 3 spot on Toronto's goaltending depth chart.

Murray played just three AHL games last season after recovering from bilateral hip surgery.

"It got to a point where I felt like it was starting to affect other things," Murray explained. "My hips were always sore but I thought that's common among goalies. It led to some groin stuff, some lower back [issues], some other stuff in other regions. I just felt like my whole body wasn't working properly, the way it should be."

After consulting with Dr. Bryan Kelly at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York, Murray decided to have the surgery.

"He mentioned that the younger the better when you do a surgery like that," Murray said. "You recover a lot better when you're younger so just decided it was the right time to get it done."

Murray has stopped 15 of 18 shots in two pre-season appearances at training camp.

"I haven't felt this good physically in a long time," the two-time Stanley Cup champion said. "Mentally as well."

The 30-year-old from Thunder Bay, Ont. is motivated to resurrect his career.

"I feel like I still have a lot to give," Murray said. "I also want to do right by Dr. Kelly who did great work and has helped me feel a lot better, and all the guys who have put time and effort in my rehab process. I felt like I had to make something out of it. I feel like I owe a lot to those guys."

ContentId(1.2178717): With plenty more to give, Murray found several sources of motivation to return to the ice

---

Joseph Woll is expected to start the season as the No. 1 goalie on Toronto's depth chart. He hasn't played since logging 31 minutes and 45 seconds in the opening pre-season game on Sept. 22.

"I don't think I'd look into it too much," Berube said. "He's going to get his chance. He's going to get his games. He's been doing well. I think he's had really good practices, played solid in the game he played in. So, we'll have him ready to go."

The Leafs have two pre-season games remaining, scheduled for Thursday and Saturday against the Detroit Red Wings.

Woll only played in two pre-season games last year.

After being felled by a string of injuries early in his career, Woll worked hard on biomechanics with Sally Belanger from LINK Advanced Movement Mechanics in Toronto during the summer. He felt an immediate difference when he got back on the ice.

"It's hard to describe," the 26-year-old said. "It's subtle things, I guess. You can kind of feel yourself turn off certain muscles and feel yourself stay on with certain things. And when you're on, and when different parts of your body are engaged, like your core and different things, your movements are a lot more economical. You're a lot quicker. You're a lot more stable, a lot more under control, but you don't necessarily lose speed. I just feel more in control."

Woll, who has only started 36 regular season games in the NHL, feels the off-season work will help him navigate a heavier workload this season.

ContentId(1.2179645): Body stability work sets up Woll for heavier Leafs workload

---

Hildeby is grateful he had Nick Robertson on his side on Saturday night. The 5-foot-9 winger scored twice while targeting the five-hole.

"It's extremely hard, quick," Hildeby noted of Robertson's release. "You can't really tell that he's going five-hole with the way he angles his stick. I'm not sure if I can remember saving one of his five-hole shots, honestly, even if I know it's coming."

"I think everyone knows it's coming but he still finds a way to beat them," said Knies. "It's unique. It's really fun to watch."

Robertson, who scored 14 goals in 56 games with the Leafs last season, is tightlipped when asked about the secret to his success.

"I have some shots I go to and it's just one I picked there," the 23-year-old said with a smile. "I'll keep it quiet a little."

Last season, Robertson revealed that he refined the shot by watching older brother Jason Robertson of the Dallas Stars during summer sessions.

"It doesn't elevate at all," he said back in March when he scored in Buffalo. "I try to shoot it on the heel because that's where the puck won't really elevate."

Robertson also scored in Thursday's pre-season game and is gaining momentum in his bid to make the Leafs roster.

"I just want to build on my confidence," he said.

With most of the NHL regulars getting the night off, Berube challenged Robertson to help lead the way on Saturday night.

"He did that," Berube said. "It's not even the goals so much as his effort and the way he played. His work ethic was excellent and his competitiveness. He made good decisions with the puck."

"He works really hard for his shots," said defenceman Marshall Rifai. "He's someone who came into camp in really good shape and he's certainly impressing and earning respect amongst his peers."

ContentId(1.2180826): Robertson shows off 'unique' shot as bid to make Leafs gains momentum

---

Robertson's first goal on Saturday came during a lengthy stretch of power-play time. Canadiens defenceman Arber Xhekaj received a five-minute major for fighting and an instigator minor for jumping Leafs centre Cedric Pare.

Earlier in the period, Pare tripped Patrik Laine, who was forced to leave the game with a serious-looking injury. There was no penalty on that play.

"It is a fast game," said Pare, who played for the Colorado Eagles in the AHL last season before signing a one-year, two-way deal with the Leafs. "It wasn't my intention. It is just unfortunate. I hope he is fine. I didn't mean to do that."

"Just a tough play," said Berube. "He was trying to beat a guy, and they ended up colliding. That is all I saw. I never really looked at it any closer than that."

Pare, 25, didn't engage with Xhekaj, who was also handed a game misconduct. The NHL's Department of Player Safety fined Xhekaj for unsportsmanlike conduct on Sunday.

"I understand he has to defend his teammates," said Pare, who has never played in the NHL. "I wasn't ready for that. It kind of caught me by surprise, but I know what he is trying to do. I have to face it."

Pare was booed every time he touched the puck the rest of the game. The native of Levis, Que. was playing his first-ever game at the Bell Centre.

"It was fun even if I got booed by the fans," the former Boston Bruins sixth round draft pick said. "I can understand but, like I said, it wasn't my intention and I hope he's fine."

"He played a good game," said Berube. "I don't think he was affected by it. He stood his ground and just played. He had a good game."

ContentId(1.2180831): Pare on collision with Laine, Xhekaj's response and being booed at home

---

The Canadiens could not cash in on any of their seven man-advantage opportunities on Saturday night.

"They moved it around well, but our structure never wavered," said Berube. "There were chances — a few good chances — and our goalie was good, but we did a good job with our pressure and our structure on the penalty kill."

New associate coach Lane Lambert is overseeing the penalty kill this season. It's an area in need of improvement for the Leafs, who finished 23rd overall last season.

Lambert is installing what Mitch Marner has termed a "pressure kill."

"It's just constant pressure," said Knies. "We didn't really let them get set up well and if they ever seamed us I don't think they got a good opportunity from it. It's some good structure and we're still improving on it and learning. Hopefully we can keep this momentum."

The Leafs are perfect on the penalty kill (16 out of 16) through four pre-season games.

---

Toronto's lineup was so limited in terms of experience on Saturday night that Knies, who is 21 years old and in his second NHL training camp, served as an alternate captain.

"I haven't worn one since junior," Knies said of the letter. "I was keeping it warm for the guys back home."

Defenceman Simon Benoit, who is entering his second season with the Leafs, also wore an 'A' on Saturday night.

ContentId(1.2180667): NHL: Maple Leafs 2, Canadiens 1

---

Leafs lines to start Saturday's pre-season game in Montreal:

Knies - Holmberg - Robertson

Cowan - Lorentz - A. Nylander

Abruzzese - Quillan - Grebenkin

Hirvonen - Pare - Tverberg

Rifai - Timmins

Benoit - Mattinen

Kokkonen - Myers

Hildeby