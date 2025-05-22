After a heartbreaking loss in the Memorial Cup final last year, the London Knights are back for a shot at redemption.

"It means a lot just to have that opportunity again," said Knights right winger Easton Cowan, who is one of 13 returnees on the roster. "Most of us thought about it all summer when we were training. It kind of to pushes you a bit more."

The last-minute loss to the host Saginaw Spirit in the championship game last year helped drive the Knights to another Ontario Hockey League title.

"Unfortunately we lost but, like they say, you come back stronger," Cowan added.

The Knights sure looked stronger. London steamrolled through the OHL playoffs, losing just one game.

The Knights will open their Memorial Cup schedule on Saturday against the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League champion Moncton Wildcats before facing the host Rimouski Oceanic on Sunday. London will wrap up the preliminary round on Tuesday against the Western Hockey League champion Medicine Hat Tigers.

Last year, London ran the table in the round-robin to earn a bye to the final. But the Knights started slow in the biggest game of the year against Saginaw, falling behind 3-0. A hard lesson was learned and the mindset this year is clear.

"It's just about coming out hot and playing every game like it's your last," said Cowan.

The native of Mount Brydges, Ont., who celebrated his 20th birthday on Tuesday, is looking to cap an incredible junior career with a championship. The Toronto Maple Leafs prospect is expected to make the jump to the professional ranks next season.

During a conversation with TSN, Cowan reflected on his growth this season, explained why he embraces the hate in visiting arenas, and also shared the best advice he's received from Leafs winger and Knights alumnus Mitch Marner. The following is an edited transcript of the interview.

TSN: In Game 5 of the OHL final against Oshawa, you scored the empty netter to seal the series and set off a celebration in London. What was that moment like?

Cowan: It was unreal. Honestly, kind of blacked out. Just an unreal experience and just an awesome feeling to bring home a trophy to London.

TSN: You go to the heartbreaker celebration. We've seen that before.

Cowan: Yeah, it's pretty cool. I like the celly, obviously. Patrick Kane used to play for the Knights, so it's pretty cool.

TSN: After 12 straight wins to start the playoffs, the Knights lost Game 1 of the OHL final. You had a number of great chances in that game, including a penalty shot, but failed to convert. You responded with five points in Game 2. How did you regroup between games?

Cowan: I just kind of stuck with it. I knew I had the chances and eventually they go in. And eventually they went in in Game 2. It felt good to get that win and start capitalizing.

TSN: What was it like going up against Oshawa Generals defenceman Ben Danford, a fellow Leafs prospect, in the series?

Cowan: It was cool. I saw him most shifts. He's a great player, hard to play against, blocks every shot and makes good plays. I actually was just texting him now. It's good to catch up again, and always fun playing against him. I'm excited to see him at development camp this summer.

TSN: How much has he grown this year as a player?

Cowan: A lot. I've always thought he has sneaky good offensive skill. Not many people talk about it, but I think he's really good offensively. And then, obviously, defensively, he blocks every shot, makes good outlet passes and he wears the 'C' so he's a great leader and just a great guy. And, yeah, really fun to play against.

TSN: It's a fierce battle in the playoffs. What's it like when you're first breaking the ice after that?

Cowan: Yeah, well, he texted me 'Happy birthday!' so that kind of broke it up easy. And then we were just texting from there and seeing what he's up to and how he's been and stuff. He blocked one shot with his throat, so I made sure he's okay with that.

TSN: How are you a different player this year?

Cowan: I think I've really just rounded my game out well. A good 200-foot game. Obviously, I didn't have the point production during the regular season (69 points in 46 games, which was down from 96 points in 54 games the previous season), but eventually it came in the playoffs. But just being able to manage the puck at different times of the game, and when to be risky and when not to be risky, and just getting pucks out, getting pucks in, I feel like I've matured my game a lot.

TSN: How did you work on that?

Cowan: Lots of video sessions with the coaches here. And then it's just a mindset, really. Like, obviously if you're up 4-2, you just got to get it in. You can't be fancy. But if you're down 4-2, it's maybe different, you know, maybe you make that extra play, hold on to it a bit longer. So, just being more mature with the puck has helped me a lot.

TSN: Do you feel like you've grown as a person as well off the ice?

Cowan: Yeah, for sure. London's helped me out so much with being a better player and a better person off the ice. I feel like I've been a great leader all four years in London. I'm a guy that's easy to talk to and stuff. So, just got to keep that going and keep getting better each and every day.

TSN: What hasn't changed is your playoff production. Once again you led the OHL playoffs in scoring (13 goals and 39 points in 17 games). What is it about playoff hockey that brings out the best in you?

Cowan: It's fun, obviously, especially playing in London. We have a lot of good fans here and it's super loud. And then at away rinks, you know, everyone hates London so when we come into an away barn there's boos and all that. It's cool. It's cool stuff. It pushes you extra. And, yeah, it's just playoff hockey is super fun. It's do or die every game, so you got to bring your all.

TSN: You don't mind being the villain?

Cowan: No. It's fun. I mean, you don't want to go to an away rink and the barn's empty. You want to be there and it's packed. The other teams have good fans, too, so it's fun just going to these barns. Traveling across the OHL, and now when we head to Rimouski it might be the same, everyone hates London, and we're up for the challenge.

TSN: You'll see some familiar faces on the other side at the Memorial Cup, including phenom Gavin McKenna with Medicine Hat. You got to play with him at the World Juniors. What makes this guy special?

Cowan: He's elite. Obviously, we got to know when he's on the ice. He makes plays with the puck. He's got a good stick and he capitalizes on his chances and he's able to thread those passes through anything. We got to be on him early, and know when he's out there and limit his chances.

TSN: Marner is always keeping an eye on the Knights. We're not sure if he'll be back in Toronto next year, but what has his mentorship meant to you as a young Leafs prospect?

Cowan: It's been awesome. I text him quite a bit. He texts me all the time, always congratulates me, and just sees how I'm doing. He's been nothing but great to me. I really look up to him. He's been my childhood favourite player ever since I was growing up, so to be able to text him whenever has meant the world to me. It's super cool and I'm forever grateful for that.

TSN: When's the last time you heard from him?

Cowan: We texted after Game 6 when they won in Florida. He was just saying, 'Congrats on winning,' and we were just shooting it back and forth, and just talking about his new baby and stuff. It's super cool to have him be that close to me.

TSN: What's the biggest thing you've learned from him?

Cowan: Never take anything for granted. Enjoy your time in London, your time in Toronto will come. Just kind of enjoy every moment with the team here in London. So, I've been really, you know, just sitting back every day and hanging out with my teammates a lot and getting close to them because you never know when it's your last day with each other and you may not play with each other ever again. You just can't take anything for granted.

TSN: You guys had a team dinner on Tuesday. Did your birthday come up?

Cowan: Yeah, all the boys ordered me a cake from The Keg and then they sang "Happy Birthday." It was pretty cool. It was good stuff.

TSN: What cake was it? Do you have a favourite?

Cowan: It actually was my favorite cake, which is the Billy Miner Pie at The Keg.

TSN: I know you're in playoff mode. Did you indulge? Did you eat it?

Cowan: I actually didn't, no. A couple of the guys did it for me.

TSN: There's that off-ice maturity you were talking about.

Cowan: "I guess so [laugh]."