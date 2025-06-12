The Florida Panthers held an optional skate at Baptist Health Iceplex in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. on Thursday. The Edmonton Oilers held a full skate.

---

The Oilers are shaking things up as they look to bounce back from a lopsided loss in the Stanley Cup Final.

Forward Jeff Skinner and defenceman Troy Stecher will draw into Edmonton's lineup for Game 4 replacing Viktor Arvidsson and John Klingberg, respectively.

"Felt that we could use the change," said coach Kris Knoblauch. "Have those guys come in, give us a boost. We’ve seen it throughout the playoffs where we’ve made alterations to our lineup and it’s benefitted us."

After a 6-1 win on home ice on Monday, the Panthers are expected to stick with the same lineup.

Stecher will slot in beside Darnell Nurse. It will be his first game action since May 27 in the Western Conference Final. It's a big moment for the undrafted 31-year-old.

"Everything's a little bit magnified, but at the end of the day it's just another game," Stecher said. "I know what makes me a successful player. I know what adds to our group, and now it's my responsibility to go there and do that. I play pretty simple games: advancing pucks, compete as hard as I can and try to add an energy to our group that way."

Skinner is set to skate on a line with Adam Henrique and Trent Frederic. Skinner scored in Game 5 of the Western Conference Final, which was the last time he suited up.

The Oilers will also change their top line with Connor Brown skating beside Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins.

"A guy that's playing really well," McDavid said of Brown. "Skates well, good with the puck, confident guy that can play up and down your lineup."

Corey Perry will drop down to the fourth line with Vasily Podkolzin and Mattias Janmark.

---

Nugent-Hopkins participated in the morning skate and spoke to the media for the first time since sustaining an injury in Game 2. The 32-year-old played on Monday after being listed as a game-time decision.

Nugent-Hopkins insisted he is feeling better, but the longest-serving Oiler also kept his hands in his pockets during his entire media session. TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reports that Nugent-Hopkins is dealing with a hand-related issue.

Nugent-Hopkins sat out practices on Sunday and Tuesday. Is he feeling better now versus Game 3?

"Definitely," Nugent-Hopkins said. "I was still feeling all right then, but I feel good right now."

---

Despite allowing five goals and getting pulled on Monday, Stuart Skinner will remain Edmonton's starter.

"I felt like I was going to be in," the 26-year-old goalie said. "I don't really see too much reason to panic quite, quite yet. I think it's a good opportunity for me to come back. We lost two in a row, and I'm good in these situations. I know how to bounce back. I know how to play well, so it's just getting back to that."

Skinner is 6-0 with a .955 save percentage in Game 4 of a playoff series.

"I've been getting a lot of texts about that," he said with a smile. "I've always been like, 'I'm not too sure what you guys are talking about.' I didn't fully know the numbers. But for myself, personally, I just think as series go on I get better and better. Just as series go on, I just feel like I start to get a little bit more of a rhythm, and hopefully that continues."

---

The Oilers held a full skate on Thursday morning, which means most players, including McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, have hit the ice for five straight days. That is unusual at this time of year when players tend to wear down and require more rest.

"I don't think we've come out of the break [between series] feeling our best as a group or as a whole," McDavid said. "So I thought it was good that we got to a good practice the day after the game. Little bit more work in yesterday and a good morning skate today. Everybody should be feeling good."

Wednesday was listed as a day off for the Oilers, but most of the team decided to skate anyway.

The Panthers had a full day off the ice on Tuesday before holding optional skates on Wednesday and Thursday morning. About half the team skated on each day with winger Matthew Tkachuk staying off the ice entirely. Florida coach Paul Maurice says that he's just looking to keep everyone in a rhythm.

"At this point of the season, we’re not on the ice to practice things," said Knoblauch. "It’s more of a formality, puck touches, move your feet a little bit. It’s more of a psychological thing. They feel if they’re on the ice a little bit more, a little bit less, it puts them in a better position to play at their best. As a coach, you just trust their instincts are right."

---

The Oilers and Panthers combined for 140 penalty minutes in Game 3. A much different game is expected on Thursday.

"I’m sure it's going to be hard hockey between the whistles," said Panthers defenceman Seth Jones. "I don’t think there’s going to be a lot of stuff after. I'm sure the refs are already talking [and want] to try to keep this thing under control. But that doesn't mean that it's not going be intense and in your face. I think both teams probably want to be a little bit more disciplined coming into tonight and play a little bit more 5-on-5 hockey."

Maurice is predicting that Thursday's tilt will be "the fastest, most disciplined game in this series."

---

Lines at Thursday's Oilers skate:

Nugent-Hopkins - McDavid - Brown

Kane - Draisaitl - Kapanen

Jeff Skinner - Henrique - Frederic

Podkolzin - Janmark - Perry

Arvidsson, Ryan, Jones

Ekholm - Walman

Nurse - Stecher

Kulak - Bouchard

Klingberg, Emberson, Dineen

Stuart Skinner starts

Pickard