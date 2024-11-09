The Maple Leafs (optional) and Montreal Canadiens skated at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday.

---

The Canadiens are looking to snap a five-game skid (0-4-1) when they renew their rivalry with the Leafs on Saturday night in Toronto.

"They're going to be a desperate team tonight and we got to match that," stressed Leafs coach Craig Berube. "We got to match that desperation."

"It all starts with effort," said Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis. "We're a team that can't not be desperate every night, you know, and I feel we're getting more consistent in that department. I expect that tonight."

The Canadiens have cratered to last place in the Atlantic Division, but players struck an optimistic tone after the morning skate.

"There's no better time to end the streak than Saturday night in this rink and against this team," said Canadiens defenceman Arber Xhekaj. "It's a big one for us."

The Leafs have risen to second place in the division thanks to a 2-0-1 run, including two wins without captain Auston Matthews.

"We've shown a lot of composure," said Leafs defenceman Simon Benoit. "We're all on the same page and it has shown. So, we're pretty happy about the result. We just got to keep going, though."

Montreal beat Toronto 1-0 on opening night behind a 48-save shutout by Sam Montembeault, who gets the start again on Saturday.

"Saturday night in Toronto, probably second best [atmosphere] to Montreal," said Canadiens winger Cole Caufield with a smile. "It's a pretty important one for us ... You can't get up for this one, you can't get up for anything."

The Leafs have won eight straight home games against the Canadiens. In fact, the Habs haven't celebrated a win inside Scotiabank Arena since Game 7 of the playoff series in 2021. Back then Shea Weber was the team's captain. This weekend he is being honoured as part of the Hall of Fame class of 2024.

---

Matthews hit the ice for about 25 minutes on Saturday morning. It's the first time the star centre has skated since playing in Sunday's game in Minnesota.

"He's going in the right direction," Berube said. "On the ice today which was great news. He's feeling better."

Matthews, who is dealing with a nagging upper-body issue, is eligible to be activated off injured reserve for Tuesday's game against the Ottawa Senators.

"We know [Auston] is a big part of our team," said Benoit. "Him not being there, we just got to stick together. We can't let that effect our game. Some guys have to step up in certain scenarios, situations, and I think we've been doing a good job so far."

---

The Leafs haven't scored at 5-on-5 in the last three games.

"The last few games have been low-event games, in my opinion, both ways," Berube said. "I think in in the offensive zone we can do a better job of hanging onto pucks a little bit better and using low-to-high [plays] a little bit more and [have] our D getting shots on and off [quickly] to the net and creating a little more chaos around the net, and things like that. And then we can try to create a little more movement in the offensive zone."

Toronto appeared to score at even strength early in the first period during Friday's win over the Detroit Red Wings, but a Nick Robertson goal was wiped out due to goalie interference by Bobby McMann.

"I was trying to get out of the way of the goalie," McMann said. "I just tried to throw it back to Robbie there, but I made some contact and I guess they reviewed it and that's just the way it goes."

It's the way it's been going for McMann and Robertson of late. McMann has just one assist in the last 11 games. Robertson has just one goal, which came in a blowout loss to Columbus, in 13 outings this season.

"We've both been together long enough that we realize there's a lot of talent there between us," McMann said. "It comes and it comes in waves. Sometimes it's not what's hitting the back of the net, it's about the chances that you're getting. I think that's kind of what we're focusing on and trying to pick each other up when we're generating chances and making good plays, and also being good defensively because I think that comes first."

Robertson drew a penalty, which led to a Leafs goal on Friday. He received the team's player-of-the-game belt after what was his 100th NHL game.

Berube liked what he saw from the line of McMann, Robertson and Pontus Holmberg.

"They were excellent," the coach said. "They got to the offensive zone a lot, skated well, competed on pucks, and looked to get it to the net. They did a good job."

---

Mitch Marner is picking up the offensive slack with Matthews out. The winger has recorded a pair of multi-point games this week, including a goal and an assist on Friday.

"I just like the way he's seeing the ice and the way he's moving his feet," said centre John Tavares. "His ability with his edge work ... He's so deceptive."

Marner showed off some fancy footwork on Toronto's first goal as he made a nice move to enter the offensive zone cleanly before crashing the net for a rebound goal.

"He's really starting to get in that groove and that rhythm of what makes him one of the best players in the game," Tavares said.

Marner got a boost before the game when he was selected to take part in the ceremonial faceoff with this year's Hockey Hall of Fame Class.

"Something that I'll cherish for a long time," said Marner. "Really cool kind of opportunity for myself."

Among those being inducted on Monday is former Red Wings great Pavel Datsyuk.

"That's a guy I tried to idolize a lot," Marner told TSN in an intermission interview. "Just a guy that made so much magic out there and in this league, and he made it look easy, not just offensively either, just with how good he was defensively and how he took both sides of the puck really seriously. I said it was a real honour shaking his hand and getting that puck drop with him. I gotta try and talk him into a hockey stick or something."

When Matthews was ruled out of Friday's game, Marner received a text – he didn't reveal from who – saying he would do the ceremonial puck drop. Berube isn't sure why Marner got picked, but said it was probably because of his admiration of Datsyuk.

Berube also praised Marner for providing his team with "excellent" leadership.

"He goes out and leads by example with his play," Berube said. "He is a leader who plays both ends of the ice. He does a lot of good things defensively. He does as much defensively as he does offensively. He is getting points because he is doing things right the other way."

Marner is riding a seven game point streak into Saturday's game.

---

The official scorekeeper struggled to see if Marner or Tavares got the last touch on the puck on Toronto's opening goal. It was initially credited to Marner before being switched to Tavares.

"Mitchy did a good job pouncing on it," Tavares noted. "And I, honestly, tried to let up once I realized Mitchy was kind of there as well. But he finished it off."

Tavares told the scorekeeper that it was Marner's goal when he was in box serving a penalty.

Tavares eventually got his own power-play goal later in the game. He's off to a strong start – 13 points in 14 games – in his first season since passing the captaincy to Matthews.

"I've enjoyed playing with him and this year maybe more than ever just because of the way that he's approached the last couple of months and the way that he comes in here and he just goes about his business," said defenceman Morgan Rielly. "I think it's very admirable."

"I love playing with these guys and I love playing here," Tavares said. "It's special. So, just go out there and enjoy it, have some fun, and give it everything you got. I try not to really approach it any differently than I have any other year, but you're always aware of things that evolve or might be a little bit different, and you adapt and just continue to trust what I do and help the team the best I can."

Tavares, a father of three, is also dealing with the uncertainty of playing in the final year of his contract. The 34-year-old is hoping to sign an extension and remain with his hometown team.

"He's playing really well for us," said Berube. "He's just so good in tight areas with the puck. He's so good at that. Strong on the puck and does all those little things right, and he's getting rewarded for it right now."

---

After his blocker got knocked off during a scramble in front of the Leafs net in the third period, Anthony Stolarz reached out to grab the loose puck with his bare hand.

"I saw the puck laying there, took my chance and, kind of like a cobra, just strike and get out of there," the 30-year-old goalie said with a smile. "That definitely wasn't the plan."

The desperation move helped the Leafs preserve a one-goal lead.

"It was a bit of a dog pile in there," Marner said. "It was nice to see him come out with the puck in his hand and still all five fingers."

"That's kind of what it takes, right," Stolarz said.

Stolarz improved to 6-2-2 on the season with a .930 save percentage.

"He was phenomenal again," said Tavares.

"Just kind of in a groove," Stolarz said. "I'm kind of just letting the play come to me and trying not to get too scrambly."

Stolarz will enjoy a well-deserved night off on Saturday as Joseph Woll gets the start.

---

Xhekaj dropped the gloves with Leafs winger Ryan Reaves during a game in Toronto on Oct. 14, 2023. The pair haven't tussled since then. Reaves previously said he would welcome a rematch.

Does Xhekaj feel the same way?

"I'm just playing and if the game needs it, it needs it, and if it happens, it happens," said Xhekaj. "I don't really, like, set it up like it's a UFC event. Yeah, that's just how I look at it."

---

Veteran winger Calle Jarnkrok skated a couple times this week as he works his way back from a lower-body injury.

"It's a tough one," said Berube. "Right now I can't give you a timeline on him, but he's probably a ways away still."

Jarnkrok hasn't played since suiting up in a pre-season game on Oct. 3.

---

Projected Leafs lineup for Saturday's game:

Knies - Domi - Marner

Pacioretty - Tavares - Nylander

McMann - Holmberg - Robertson

Lorentz - Kampf - Reaves

Rielly - Ekman-Larsson

McCabe - Tanev

Benoit - Timmins

Woll starts

Projected Canadiens lineup for Saturday's game:

Caufield - Suzuki - Dach

Newhook - Evans - Slafkovský

Anderson - Dvorak - Gallagher

Heineman - Condotta - Armia

Matheson - Guhle

Hutson - Savard

Xhekaj - Struble

Montembeault starts