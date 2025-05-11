The Maple Leafs and Panthers (optional) skated at Baptist Health Iceplex in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. on Sunday.

Brad Marchand praised the Leafs following Florida's overtime win in Game 3.

"You saw the way they prepared for the game," the Panthers winger said. "They have that killer instinct right now. We have to do a better job preparing to start the game and the carry it through. They’re going to come out hard."

The Leafs have outscored the Panthers 6-3 in the first period so far in the series. Scoring chances favour Toronto 17-6 in the opening 20 minutes.

"Don’t overthink it," stressed winger Mitch Marner. "Just keep doing what we’re doing, starting on time, which is what you love to see. Just don’t overthink it, just get out there and be ready for a fast-paced game like we’ve been doing."

Toronto scored in the first minute of Game 1 and Game 3 in this series.

"We want to get off to a good start and have a certain mindset and mentality going out there, being aggressive and attack," Leafs coach Craig Berube said. "It's something we talk about all the time, and I thought we did that in the first period."

What is Paul Maurice looking for from his team to start Sunday's game?

"Not a goal against," the Panthers coach said. "And that sounds silly, but that’s actually the truth ... Gotta keep them off the scoreboard in the first minute of the game because it does affect the game. We get behind it and then you get a little tension."

The Panthers alleviated some tension by winning their first game of the series on Friday. The Leafs have a chance to show off some more killer instinct on Sunday as they look to go up 3-1 in the series.

"It’s something that you want, and something that you try to put yourself in a good position for," said Marner. "Great opportunity."

"I haven’t really thought about it too much," said winger William Nylander when asked about his team's killer instinct. "Just go out and play."

---

Auston Matthews missed Sunday's skate, but the team confirmed the centre will play in Game 4.

"He's our captain," said defenceman Chris Tanev. "He's our leader, and he's been an incredible player for us. I expect him to be the same tonight. He's going to show up and be great for us."

Matthews, who is still looking for his first goal of the series, also sat out a practice during the first round of the playoffs.

Matthews missed 15 games early in the season due to a nagging upper-body injury. He also missed a game at the 4 Nations Face-off although he has suited up in each Leafs game since then.

The Panthers held an optional skate with most of their regulars, including Matthew Tkachuk, remaining off the ice. Tkachuk sustained a groin injury at the 4 Nations Face-Off and did not return to the Panthers lineup until the playoffs.

"I’m feeling physically great," Tkachuk stressed. "I’m very happy to be out there. It was a long time off. I’m just happy to be out there with the guys. There’s nothing better."

Tkachuk has two assists in the series against Toronto.

---

Tanev revealed that a broken skate forced him to miss a few shifts in the third period of Game 3.

"Obviously sucks," he said. "But the guys did a great job of fixing it and getting me back out there as quick as they could."

Tanev's departure to the dressing room sparked concerns about a possible injury. The 35-year-old has taken by far the most hits in the playoffs. Per NaturalStatTrick.com, Tanev has been hit 71 times. Capitals defenceman Rasmus Sandin is the second-most hit player at 43.

Is Tanev feeling sore when he wakes up?

"I feel great," Tanev said with his trademark toothy grin. "Every day is a great day. You wake up and you’re happy and come to the rink."

Is there any secret to taking hits?

"Sometimes trying to draw guys in and sort of absorb a hit before you move it," he said. "Probably sometimes I could move it a little quicker, but it’s just playoff hockey, and that’s what happens."

Tanev is tied for third in the playoffs in blocked shots. He leads the Leafs with a plus-six rating despite being matched up against the opposing team's top line every game.

"I’m very impressed with how he’s played," said Tkachuk, who shared a dressing room with Tanev in Calgary. "I really am. I’ve always said how great of a player he’s been for years, but to see him at this stage and continue to do it year after year, it’s incredible. He’s kind of the head of the snake on the back end. He’s their leader. You can tell. We’re not inside the walls of their room, but you can tell just by the way he conducts himself and talks to them."

The Panthers are leading the playoffs in hits and are determined to create turnovers off their forecheck game. Tkachuk believes that will wear the Leafs down as the series progresses.

But Florida doesn't think Tanev, or any Leafs defender, will be changing their style because of the physical play.

"There are probably defencemen in the league that you might be able to change the way they play with a heavy enough forecheck, but I don’t think they got anybody on their back end that’s changing the way they play because of it," said Maurice.

---

Marchand, who is celebrating his 37th birthday on Sunday, is tied for the Panthers scoring lead in the series with four points.

"It’s crazy," said Tkachuk. "He’s the oldest guy in the series and you wouldn’t think that by the way he’s playing right now. Super impressed to see what he’s doing. Super lucky to see him on our side. Hopefully he can keep it going, because it’s been really fun to watch."

Marchand, who scored the overtime winner on Friday, has hit the scoresheet in all three games in the series. He's added an offensive element to the Panthers third line, which also features centre Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen. Maurice deployed that unit against Toronto's top line during most of Game 3.

"Three guys that work extremely hard and get to the net, get pucks to the net," said Marner. "They do a good job of surrounding the net and suffocating you in a way. For us, it’s just making sure we’re making our plays, doing our thing, and focusing on ourselves."

Marner got a new appreciation for Marchand when they played together on Team Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

"He’s a great teammate, great guy," Marner said. "I’m sure a lot of people probably think the opposite playing against him and everything like that. He’s a hard competitor and that’s something you want on your team. You always know you’re going to get a competitive game against him."

---

Joseph Woll will make a third straight start for the Leafs and play in a fourth straight game. The last time that happened was late January and early February when Anthony Stolarz was sidelined with a knee injury. Woll replaced Stolarz when he left Game 1 of this series with an injury.

Woll is looking to bounce back after allowing five goals on 36 shots in Game 3. Woll only allowed five goals in a game on four occasions during his 42 regular season appearances.

"He's mentally focused," Berube said. "He's really into that side of the game. So, he's in a good spot. I mean, you're not going to save them all. He just needs to go and do what he needs to do to give us a chance."

Matt Murray, who did not dress on Friday due to illness, will be the back-up goalie in Game 4, Berube confirmed.

Stolarz is going through the concussion protocol and does not appear likely to return in the series.

---

Sergei Bobrovsky has also looked leaky at times during the series allowing 13 goals on 81 shots.

The Panthers think they can make life easier on the two time Vezina Trophy winner by limiting Toronto's chances off the rush. Toronto's pace has caught Florida off guard at times.

"They’ve kind of changed the way they play," said Panthers defenceman Seth Jones. "They play a really fast game, actually. They get the puck out of their zone. They get through the neutral zone fast and they try to create bounces and hit underneath speed for rush chances. We’ve given them a little more space than we might’ve liked in the first few games and they’ve also been opportunistic. Give them credit, they know how to put the puck in the back of the net."

---

Sunday is Mother's Day and Berube opened his media session by reminding reporters to reach out to the moms in their life.

Marner had already done that before he spoke to the media. His wife, Stephanie, gave birth to the couple's first child, a son named Miles, just last Sunday.

"It’s a special day for myself and my wife," he said. "It’s her first Mother’s Day, it’s something really cool. Yeah, can’t wait to get home tomorrow, see the little guy, and celebrate with them for Mother’s Day. It’s a cool day to share with my wife and both moms."

---

Leafs lines at Sunday's skate:

Knies - Kampf* - Marner

Pacioretty - Tavares - Nylander

Lorentz - Laughton - Jarnkrok

McMann - Domi - Holmberg

Robertson

McCabe - Tanev

Rielly - Carlo

Benoit - Ekman-Larsson

Mermis - Myers

Woll starts

Murray

Hildeby

*Matthews absent