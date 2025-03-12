The Maple Leafs practised at Ford Performance Centre on Wednesday.

Chris Tanev participated in practice with the Leafs again, but when he'll be ready to play remains unclear.

"Feeling good," the defenceman said in his first media session since sustaining an upper-body injury. "Just progressing day by day on sort of the timeline that was given to us. Just trying to get better every day."

Tanev, who resumed skating on Mar. 3, has now taken part in three practices with the team since getting hit by Bruins forward Johnny Beecher during a game in Boston on Feb. 25. He left the ice while favouring his right shoulder.

"He's close," said coach Craig Berube. "He's getting better. He's improving every day. We'll just have to see. I don't really have a timeline yet."

How about Thursday's crucial game against the Florida Panthers, who lead the Leafs by two points in the battle for top spot in the Atlantic Division?

"We'll make a decision tomorrow when he comes in and see how he feels," Berube said.

Tanev skated as the extra defenceman at practice, which suggests he's still not ready.

The 35-year-old has a pretty good sense of his pain tolerance and what he can handle at this stage of his career.

"I've been hurt a lot," Tanev said with a toothy grin when asked if he's dealt with this type of injury before, "so leave it at that."

The Leafs are 3-2-1 since Tanev walked out of TD Garden with his arm in a sling. They have just one regulation win in this stretch and have blown a pair of third period leads, which never happened with Tanev in the lineup. Toronto also squandered a 3-0 lead during Monday's game in Utah, but managed to sneak out a win in the shootout.

It's been tough to fill the void with Tanev out.

"I always use the analogy, like, when I had Chris Pronger how much he could control the game," said Berube, who coached the future Hall of Famer in Philadelphia. "He controlled it in a different way than Tanev, but Tanny, he controls a lot of the game for us, and situational play."

When he's in the lineup, Tanev faces the toughest matchup each night and takes on those hard minutes in a calm manner. He's also a shot-blocking machine and a key part of the penalty kill.

"He brings us something that you don't see too much in the NHL, really," said winger Matthew Knies. "He's a unique player. He's super valuable on the back end and especially on the kill. It's been a big loss, but we're excited to have him back here soon."

---

The Leafs practised at home on Wednesday for the first time since ... Feb. 21.

"It honestly felt awkward a little bit to come home," Knies said. "It feels like we haven't been here in forever. It's really nice just to be around here, sleep in your own bed. I'm going to enjoy this time for sure."

Coming out of the 4 Nations Face-Off, the Leafs played nine games in eight different cities over 17 days.

"I think everyone's relieved to see their family for a little bit and just enjoy getting away from each other," Tanev said with a smile.

The Leafs have played just two home games since Jan. 30.

Defenceman Simon Benoit, who became a first-time father in September, was grateful for the chance to reunite with his daughter.

"She was unsure at first," Benoit said. "I haven't seen her in a month or so. She was not sure, but she was all giggles after, when she realized it was me."

After travelling home from Salt Lake City on Tuesday, the Leafs held a short practice on Wednesday. Traditionally the first game back from a long Western trip is tricky and Berube addressed that with the players at the stretch circle after Wednesday's workout.

"It's a mental grind," the coach said. "You got to get your head wrapped around it here today. It's always a little bit of a challenge after a long road [trip] which we've been on for quite some time. It's part of the game and the schedule and everything and got to have mental toughness."

This latest stretch of games saw the Leafs travel through four time zones with games in Chicago, Boston, New York, Pittsburgh, Las Vegas, Denver and Salt Lake City.

"A lot of miles traveled," said centre John Tavares. "Going from East to West and West back to East, so nice to be home. Deal with some of the jet lag and time change here today, but excited about being home and obviously big game tomorrow."

Thursday's game is the start of four straight for the Leafs at Scotiabank Arena.

---

The Panthers will likely be in a foul mood after blowing a 2-0 lead in the third period and losing in Boston on Tuesday night. Florida had previously won six straight games.

"A team that obviously has a tremendous pedigree in how they play, how difficult they make it on you," said Tavares.

The Panthers won the first meeting with the Leafs 5-1 back on Nov. 27 in Sunrise, Fla.

"It's a big game," Berube said. "You play Florida, it's always going to be a hard game. That's just the style they play. They're in your face. There isn't much room out there. So, it's going to feel like a playoff game."

"We have to show up tomorrow," said Benoit. "We know it's a big game. We know there's a lot on the line. Just getting in the right mindset and making us ready for a playoff game. This is going to be a playoff game tomorrow."

The Panthers opted for rest on Wednesday and did not hold a practice.

Thursday's tilt will be the first of three games between the Leafs and Panthers down the stretch.

---

The top-line tandem of Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner have spent more time on the road than any Toronto player lately. The dynamic duo also travelled to Montreal and Boston for the 4 Nations Face-Off in mid-February.

"They've been in good spirits," Knies said of his linemates. "They're happy to be around the rink. I know it's been pretty difficult for them obviously with all of us getting a vacation and them just, you know, playing more. It's hard, but they've been doing good and really taking care of themselves."

Matthews and Marner practised on Wednesday, but were not available to reporters. The team gave them a break from the media, which happens from time to time when the schedule is busy.

Matthews and Marner are continuing to rack up points, but have gone six straight games without finishing as plus players.

"The last two games, I'd say, I could see our energy levels drop after the first period," Berube noted when asked specifically about Matthews and Marner. "Our first periods in both rinks were pretty good, and then they dropped off in the second. We sort of got it back in the third a little bit so it's a little up and down, for sure."

---

Marner is dealing with added scrutiny now because of what happened in the lead-up to the trade deadline. The star winger declined to waive his no-move clause when approached by management about a possible deal with the Carolina Hurricanes for Mikko Rantanen.

"He's just focused on hockey and he's been focused on it all year and he's played extremely well," Berube said of the pending unrestricted free agent. "Been a real good teammate and leader for the team and produced. So, you know, like, the situation is what it is, and I'm glad he's here playing for us. And that's really all I got to say."

Berube had a chat with Marner prior to practice.

"I pay attention to the player and where he's at and what he's looking like and his body language and things like that," Berube said. "Mitch has had good energy. He's been a real good player. He's got a lot of energy every game, every practice. He seems happy. You know, those are the things I focus on as a coach."

---

The trade deadline period weighed on a lot of Leafs.

"A little nerve-wracking," said Knies, who is a pending restricted free agent. "I wanted to stay here and be a part of this group, but I tried to not focus on it. It's out of my control so I let them handle their business and fortunately I'm still here and I'm just excited to take this group into the playoffs."

The Leafs ended up trading away a couple players to Pittsburgh – defenceman Conor Timmins and forward Connor Dewar – to create roster spots and salary cap space for centre Scott Laughton and defenceman Brandon Carlo, who were acquired in deadline deals with Philadelphia and Boston.

Nick Robertson, who requested a trade in the summer, ended up sticking on the roster.

"You're kind of curious what's going to happen," Robertson said. "I hadn't really heard anything about myself so I was kind of more thinking I was here. You never know and it's unfortunate we lost Dew and Timmer, but we got two really good players."

"It's a relief for everyone in here," Knies said. "You just get to settle down a little bit. We made a lot of good upgrades and we're a better team than we were before and I'm just excited for this group."

The addition of Laughton created more competition up front and Robertson was bumped to the fourth line on Saturday before being made a healthy scratch on Monday.

"My last game in Colorado was unfortunate," the 5-foot-9 winger said. "Like, I'm trying to do everything I can. I was working hard and two unfortunate bounces with a couple dashes, but's it's part of the game: mistakes. I gotta keep working hard, being positive. I feel like my game's pretty good."

---

As part of the deal with Boston for Carlo, the Leafs had to give up top prospect Fraser Minten, who had been playing for the Toronto Marlies in the American Hockey League.

"I was a little upset," Knies said. "He was around here. He was a younger guy, got to know him pretty well. I'm excited for him that he has an opportunity to play and I think he will have a good chance there to play in the NHL. But it's really sad to see him go."

Minten made his NHL debut last season, getting into four games with the Leafs. He and Knies both lived with Tavares at that time and Tavares' young sons took a shine to both. What was their response to the trade?

"Actually, I haven't told them yet," Tavares said with a smile. "We'll get there. I think I'm just happy to get home and to see them. And usually when I call home during the road [trip], they're not too interested too long. So, I'm trying to grab as much attention with them as I can. So, yeah, we're not there yet."

Minten played 15 games for the Leafs earlier this season when the team dealt with a rash of injuries.

"Got to know Fraser pretty well and had him stay with us, which was a blast," Tavares continued. "Amazing person, first and foremost. Tremendous maturity. It's part of the game, part of the business. Obviously, a team like us that's trying to set ourselves up for a deep spring and to do something special, and bring people in with their experience and their pedigree and the type of skill sets that they have, and sometimes, you know, you lose prospects or obviously players that have tremendous potential."

---

Laughton is from Oakville, Ont. and often trains at the Ford Performance Centre during the summer.

"Weird feeling driving into the rink today," he said following his first home practice as a Leaf. "Usually it's summertime. I'm very grateful for the opportunity here and very excited."

But Laughton will not be able to live at home despite playing for his hometown team. At least not yet.

"My place here I'm renting out so I'm in the hotel right now," he said. "But to be close to family and have dinner with my brother-in-law last night was really cool. I feel so fortunate to be so close to home. I'll have my wife and baby boy come down in couple weeks so that will be great and get to see them."

Laughton grew up a Leafs fan and enjoyed the run to the 2004 Eastern Conference final when Mats Sundin, Darcy Tucker, Shayne Corson and Tomas Kaberle were leading the way.

"Didn't make it to many games, but definitely watched a lot," he said. "We always had Saturday night practice so I'd listen to the game on the radio with my dad on the way home. It's pretty cool to be in this room right now."

---

Benoit's leaping punch attempt on Monday night in Utah got the attention of Georges St-Pierre.

"Superman Punch in the NHL last night," the mixed martial arts legend wrote on X. "He missed the target because he telegraphed too much but the picture is awesome."

Benoit, who is from Quebec like GSP, smiled when asked about the shoutout.

"I saw that. That was pretty cool. I might need some lessons from him. That'd be cool. He's a legend and seeing him involved like that, it's cool. Good to see it."

Benoit didn't mind the constructive criticism. He readily admits that the move did not work out at all.

"I wouldn't say it's probably the right move to start with. I mean, you put yourself in a weird spot after. I didn't really connect and I lost my grip and then he went inside on me. I just saw an opportunity to try it. It was a once in a lifetime opportunity there."

And a once-in-a-lifetime photo.

"Yeah, obviously it's a cool picture," the Laval native noted. "I'll probably frame it."

---

Would Knies ever try the Superman punch?

"I don't think so, no," the 22-year-old said. "I don't know if I have that in me. No, I don't think so."

Knies handled himself well in a fight with Golden Knights defenceman Zach Whitecloud, which came off the opening faceoff in Vegas last week.

"It just lined up perfectly that we were both starting," Knies said. "I thought I'd ask him and get it out of the way early and earn some respect there. I just wanted to get back at him a little bit for the hit."

Whitecloud levelled Knies with a big hit in a game on Nov. 20. Knies sustained an upper-body injury and missed two games. The referees reviewed the hit and deemed it legal. And Knies acknowledged he needed to do a better job keeping his head up on the play.

But it still didn't sit well with the Phoenix native.

"Obviously I had a problem with the hit," he said. "I didn't want to get hurt. I don't want that to happen. I just want to protect myself and that was a step in the right direction."

Whitecloud, who apologized to Knies after the hit in November, understood.

"I tried to put myself in his shoes too," Whitecloud told reporters in Vegas. "That would be maybe something I would consider thinking about as well. It's just a respect factor, right. I think he's coming into the game wanting to spark his team and, in a sense, defend himself and I got no issue with that. I may think like that. It's a game of hockey, if you're going to give some you gotta be able to take some and, obviously, I took a few."

---

Lines at Wednesday's practice:

Knies - Matthews - Marner

Jarnkrok - Tavares - Nylander

McMann - Laughton - Domi

Lorentz - Kampf - Holmberg

Robertson

McCabe - Ekman-Larsson

Rielly - Carlo

Benoit - Myers

Tanev

Stolarz & Woll