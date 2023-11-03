The Leafs lost to the Boston Bruins 3-2 in a shootout on Thursday night at TD Garden. The team will have a day off on Friday ahead of Saturday’s game against the Buffalo Sabres.

It looks like right-shot defenceman Timothy Liljegren will miss "significant time" with a lower-body injury, per coach Sheldon Keefe.

"We are not going to know for sure until we get him home and get a picture," Keefe said, "but it is not short-term at this point with the way it looks."

Keefe spoke to referee Wes McCauley before the second period about the play that led to the injury.

"They didn't see the stick [of Bruins winger Brad Marchand] go in between his legs and can opener him to make him go feet first into the boards in the most dangerous area of the ice," Keefe said. "He didn't see it."

There was no call on the play.

"I didn't have a good angle of it," said Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly. "I assume it's just one of those things that happens sometimes going back for pucks."

Wes is watching it pic.twitter.com/ZCPPhtV2Rt — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) November 3, 2023

Brad Marchand when asked why Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe was barking at him from the bench during the game: “Oh, he was just saying ‘hi’ pic.twitter.com/y9yJ7DVtmJ — Joe Haggerty (@HackswithHaggs) November 3, 2023

Liljegren had been playing on the Leafs second pair and second power play unit. He's also a contributor on the penalty kill.

"It's definitely a big loss," said winger Mitch Marner. "But now it's about next guy up, being ready to play and making sure [the] forward group is helping out whatever's going on back there."

The Leafs are already without Jake McCabe who has missed the last three games with a groin injury. The left-shot defenceman is unlikely to play Saturday against the Buffalo Sabres, but shouldn't be out too much longer.

William Lagesson was called up following the McCabe injury and has been playing on the third pair with John Klingberg. Mark Giordano, 40, moved up to the second pair alongside Liljegren.

Simon Benoit spent time on the NHL roster earlier this season and is currently with the Toronto Marlies. Max Lajoie is another veteran currently in the American Hockey League, who could be called up. Keefe spoke glowingly about how Mikko Kokkonen, 22, performed in training camp.

The Leafs will next skate on Saturday morning.

---

Auston Matthews and Marner both scored to help the Leafs rally from 2-0 down and earn a point on the road. The pair had combined for only three goals in 5-on-5 play this season prior to Thursday night.

"Obviously scoring and a little bit more offensive zone time and just creating more chances, more looks, more possession so it's always a positive," said Matthews, who had not scored in 5-on-5 play since the second game of the season.

Marner vowed to shoot more coming into the game and fired three pucks on net against the Bruins. It was his first multi-shot game since Oct. 21 in Tampa.

"The good thing about our line is we always got trust in each other that we will get out of the little kind of hiccup that we're in," Marner said.

The Leafs outshot the Bruins 7-5 when Matthews, Marner and left winger Calle Jarnkrok were on the ice, per NaturalStatTrick.com. Most of those shifts came against Marchand and Hampus Lindholm.

"They had their best game tonight against a real tough opponent," said Keefe. "I know [Boston] is missing people and all of that, but there are still a lot of tough matchups out there for them. I don't know if Lindholm left the ice tonight. Certainly, he played a ton against those guys. They did a great job. It was a really encouraging sign. Two huge goals at a key moment. They bring us back. That is really good. I would expect that they don’t look back from here."

Lindholm played a game-high 30 minutes and 16 seconds.

---

Tyler Bertuzzi started the game on the second line with John Tavares and William Nylander, but was demoted to the fourth line in the second period.

"He just needs to simplify his game," Keefe said. "Today, we had a very simple plan. He failed to execute that, so other guys had to take his place."

Matthew Knies joined Tavares and Nylander while Noah Gregor moved up to the third line with David Kampf and Max Domi.

Bertuzzi played a season-low 11 minutes and 32 seconds and finished minus-1. He has produced just one even-strength point this season.

---

Ilya Samsonov stopped 38 of 40 shots in what was his best performance of the season.

"He was great," said Keefe. "It is a shame he has to face a shootout there to end it, but I thought he was real strong tonight and should feel real good about his game."

Samsonov seems to be back on track after a rocky start to the year.

"Game was good," he said. "I feel my game better and better."

Samsonov made a big save on Pavel Zacha in the second period when the Leafs trailed 2-0.

"I want to try to game change," he said. "[It's] 2-0 and really hard game for us. Sometimes goalie need an extra good save for a team [that] is pushing more."

the save from Samsonov that started it all pic.twitter.com/14klEs65ZH — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) November 3, 2023

Samsonov is looking forward to spending time with his wife and young son on Friday.

"I want to stay home, just rest, just enjoy time with my family," he said. "Long time no see after [recent five game] road trip. And just prepare for next game. Good in mental spot. Physically feel good. Just keeping working."

---

Leafs lines at start of Thursday's game:

Jarnkrok - Matthews - Marner

Bertuzzi - Tavares - Nylander

Knies - Kampf - Domi

Gregor - Holmberg - Reaves

Rielly - Brodie

Giordano - Liljegren

Lagesson - Klingberg

Samsonov

Woll

Leafs lines at end of Thursday's game:

Jarnkrok - Matthews - Marner

Knies - Tavares - Nylander

Gregor - Kampf - Domi

Bertuzzi - Holmberg - Reaves

Rielly - Brodie

Giordano - Klingberg

Lagesson

Samsonov

Woll