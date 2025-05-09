Leafs winger Matthew Knies used his arms to try and block the view of Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky during a first period power-play in Game 2.

"I just try to use my size and take his eyes as much as possible,” the 6-foot-3, 227-pounder said. "I probably can’t use my hands as much, I was told by the refs.”

Such behaviour has been against the rules in the NHL since Sean Avery used his stick and arms to block the view of Martin Brodeur during a first round series between the New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils in 2008.

Knies was lucky to avoid an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Wednesday.

‘I think I just gotta position myself pretty good and hopefully I can help the team out there,” the 22-year-old said.

Knies was creating a disturbance in front the old fashioned way when a Mitch Marner shot from the sideboards beat Bobrovsky in the third period during Wednesday's 4-3 win in Toronto.

“He's made a living there this year, and he's doing a great job of it still,” said coach Craig Berube. "On the game-winning goal, I mean, he's right to the net front right away, taking the eyes away of the goalie, and he's done an excellent job of it. We've got to continue to do that with Bob in net. We've got to get the paint on this guy.”

Bobrovsky, who stands 6-foot-2, has allowed nine goals on 50 shots in the series. Panthers coach Paul Maurice felt his goalie was off his game in the first game of the series, but liked what he saw from the two time Vezina Trophy winner on Wednesday.

“His Game 2 was very, very good,” Maurice stressed. “He made all the saves [he should]. He didn’t see the [Marner] one. It’s a knuckler, like, there’s no pre-scout for that. It just goes in. I really liked his game and that’s the trend for him. He’s found a way to come back and be really solid.”

The Panthers will need Bobrovsky to build on that performance as they look to avoid falling into an 0-3 hole against the Leafs in this second-round series.

"He’s always there for us,” said Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov. "He’s giving us a chance to win every single game. He always makes those big saves. Everyone needs to step up a little bit more and be a little better tonight.”

The Barkov line with wingers Sam Reinhart and Carter Verhaeghehas been on the ice for both game-winning goals by the Leafs in the series. And they haven't generated any offence against Toronto’s top line of Auston Matthews between Knies and Marner.

“It’s been even,” Maurice said of the battle between top units. “You got two really, really good offensive lines. They’ve played mostly against Matthews. They got the [Chris] Tanev goal [in Game 1] and then the Marner goal, but for me that’s not a structure thing. It’s been even. I’ve been fine with them.”

The Barkov line has not generated a 5-on-5 goal in the series.

“We just have to be little better," Barkov said. " A little better in every part of our game.”

"We’ve done a great job in our defensive zone, especially on faceoffs," said Knies. "I think we’ve got out of our zone clean and I think we’re creating a lot of chances on our rush. I’m playing with two incredible players, so they’ve done a great job playing defensively and giving me opportunities offensively. I’m just going to try and support those guys, and I think we’ve done a great job so far, but we got to keep it going."

Berube has urged his players to stay away from any antics after the whistle, but he doesn’t mind Scott Laughton verbally engaging with Brad Marchand.

“I don't really care,” the coach said. “It's just talk.”

Marchand and Laughton exchanged pleasantries throughout Game 2. It wasn’t the first war of words between the pair.

"We’ve gone at it quite a bit throughout my career,” Laughton said with a smile. “Yeah, it’s nice. For myself, it gets you into the game a little bit. Yeah, it’s good.”

Marchand has a reputation as a good trash talker. Does he deserve it?

“I’ll let that go to a couple other guys,” Laughton said. “Let them answer it.”

Maurice was asked about a lack of offence from the Sam Bennett line in the series.

"We went out on the road and scored four and scored three," said Maurice. "We would expect to win both those games on those numbers based on the way play the game. Offence is not where our focus needs to be."

The Panthers are determined to cutdown on rush chances against.

"That’s been our identity for past years is defending the rush," said Barkov, who is a two time Selke Trophy winner and nominated again this year. "We have to work harder to be above them. That’s what it takes. We have to work hard in those areas. A little harder, a little better."

The Leafs are not expected to make any lineup changes.

Maurice said his team has a couple game-time decisions tied to injury concerns.

Projected Leafs lineup for Game 3:

Knies – Matthews – Marner

Pacioretty – Tavares – Nylander

Lorentz – Laughton – Järnkrok

McMann – Domi – Holmberg

McCabe - Tanev

Rielly – Carlo

Benoit – Ekman-Larsson

Woll starts

Murray