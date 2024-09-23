The Maple Leafs lost their pre-season opener to the Ottawa Senators 6-5 in overtime on Sunday night at Scotiabank Arena. Monday is a day off for the team.

---

Max Pacioretty took a significant step towards securing a contract with the Maple Leafs by scoring twice in his pre-season debut with the team on Sunday night.

"It was the most nervous I felt in pre-season since I was 20 years old," the 35-year-old winger said. "I don't think my wife's watched a pre-season game in 15 years and she was trying to find what channel it would be on back home. Just a lot of stuff."

Pacioretty is attending Toronto's training camp on a professional tryout. After an injury-plagued stretch, including tearing his right Achilles twice, Pacioretty is aiming to show he's still able to contribute to a contender.

"It's a privilege to play in this league," the former Montreal Canadiens captain said. "When it's taken from you there for a little bit you kind of realize that, you know, sometimes you can take it for granted. Even just a pre-season game here [with] the history of this club, you know, it got me a little bit nervous. I think that's a good thing."

Pacioretty faced plenty of pressure during a decade in Montreal. He feels like being in the spotlight brings out the best in him. And after enduring a summer of uncertainty, the Connecticut native is determined to keep his hockey career alive. So far the reviews are positive.

"He had a pretty solid game," said Leafs coach Craig Berube. "I know he scored two goals, but he was strong out there. I thought he was physical and strong on pucks. He did a lot of good things."

"He's been terrific," said forward William Nylander. "Working really hard in camp."

Pacioretty opened training camp on a line with Pontus Holmberg and Nikita Grebenkin. On Sunday, he got bumped up to play with John Tavares, who picked up the primary assist on his first goal.

"Found myself trying to overcomplicate things a little bit, but John's just always in the right spot," Pacioretty said. "You could tell right away playing with him why he's one of the best in the league year after year. He was always in the right spot. I think once I kind of realized that and trusted he's going to be there, [I] calmed down a little bit. It was a pleasure to play with him."

Berube rewarded Pacioretty's performance by putting him on the ice in the final minute as the Leafs pressed for the tying goal. Pacioretty picked up the secondary assist on the equalizer by Nylander.

"Overall, he was noticeable to me," said Berube. "He was strong on pucks and physical. There are obviously things he can clean up, like everybody."

Pacioretty believes his timing will get better as camp continues.

"I'm definitely happy to get rewarded, but I definitely have a lot to improve on," said Pacioretty, who fired six shots on net. "I started to lose a bit of energy there at the end of the second and I was able to find my legs a little bit better there in the third. And, you know, that's what camp is for. I haven't had a camp in a long time."

Pacioretty finally enjoyed a healthy off-season this summer, which set him up for a strong start. In fact, on Sunday morning Pacioretty noted that he was feeling even better than expected.

"I talked to you guys about how good I felt," Pacioretty said with a grin. "So, you got to prove it. You can't go out there and throw up a dud."

Pacioretty was limited to just five games in the 2022-23 season with the Carolina Hurricanes. He only scored four goals in 47 games with the Washington Capitals last year, but didn't feel like himself after making a return to the lineup in January.

When healthy, Pacioretty is a proven producer in the NHL. Despite being slowed by foot and wrist injuries, he potted 19 goals in 39 games with the Vegas Golden Knights during the 2021-22 season, which is a 40-goal pace over a full year.

"He's really dedicated to his craft," said Leafs winger Ryan Reaves, who played with Pacioretty in Vegas. "When he was hurt, I know he worked really hard to come back. And then he got hurt again and he worked even harder to get back. Sometimes when we were in Vegas, we'd go practice, he'd work out at the rink and then he'd have his trainer come over and he'd work out again. So, yeah, he loves the game."

Before camp opened, general manager Brad Treliving said he expects Pacioretty to be with the Leafs when the season starts. But he added that Pacioretty still had to earn his spot. Pacioretty is well on his way to doing that.

"I feel good about being able to improve as the game went on," Pacioretty said. "I hope to keep doing that."

"He's a guy that can help out everywhere," Reaves said. "He can play up and down the lineup. He can shoot the puck. He can score. He just does a little bit of everything. He gets in the dirty places. He plays physical and kind of gets in your face. He's just kind of a utility guy, but a guy that every team could use."

---

Grebenkin didn't pick up a point, but the 21-year-old forward still made a positive impression in his NHL pre-season debut. The KHL import, who helped Magnitogorsk Metallurg win a title last season, dropped the gloves with 27-year-old Adam Gaudette in the third period.

"And then fires up the crowd," said Reaves with a big smile. "I just love that. New heavy in town. Love to see that. It's good to see kids get involved like that. It's a full team thing."

Reaves had "no idea" that the 6-foot-2, 195-pound prospect had that in him.

"The Russians tend to be strong, though," the Winnipeg native noted.

"I don't think anyone expected that," said new Leafs defenceman Chris Tanev. "A young guy trying to earn his spot on the team. I think obviously he doesn't go unnoticed, right? So, it's a great job by him to try to get us going when we need a little spark for sure."

Grebenkin started the game on a line with Tavares and Pacioretty before shifting to the fourth unit with Reaves and Jacob Quillan in the second half as Berube experimented with different looks.

Grebenkin, a fifth-round pick in 2022, is still learning English and hasn't been available for interviews. But he certainly hasn't been shy on the ice and delivered a big hit during Saturday's intra-squad scrimmage.

"He has shown us a lot in camp with his strength, size, and ability," said Berube, who offered a fist bump to Grebenkin when he returned from the penalty box. "He is trying to impress."

---

The veteran-laden Leafs lineup came out slow against a young and hungry Senators group on Sunday night. Ottawa actually outshot Toronto 15-2 in the first period.

"We didn't move the puck quick enough," Berube said. "That is why we ended up with two shots on net in the first period. We didn't want to shoot a lot of the time. We were too cute at times ... We have to clean up our puck play and clean up our directness with how we want to play."

Berube wants the Leafs to play an aggressive, fast and direct style. The term "North-South" often comes up when Berube describes his desired approach.

"We didn't play how we wanted to play," Tanev said. "It's a bit of a sloppy game. Better breakouts, better D-zone [play], that's the stuff I think we're going to clean up and get better at and that's going to make us a good team. That's what we're going to focus on the next few games."

The Leafs have three more pre-season games this week and two practice days, which will offer the coaching staff plenty of opportunity to hammer home the details.

"A lot of the time, we had the puck in the offensive zone and ended up trying to force things too much instead of being direct or giving it to the open guy or maybe having the 'D' shoot it," Berube said.

Trailing 3-1 after two periods, the Leafs did make a big push in the final frame. Toronto outshot Ottawa 24-5 in the third period.

"Just the way we battled back in the third, I mean, we've got to bring that," said Nylander. "Tighten up a few things, stop the poor breakouts and stuff like that. But yeah, otherwise I thought we battled pretty hard and competed."

---

Auston Matthews was asked who's standing out to him early in training camp. The first name he mentioned? Marshall Rifai.

"He's been around for a lot of the summer," Matthews said. "He had some games up with us last year and he worked so hard. You can just see he wants it and just continues to progress. I've been pretty impressed with him and just the way he plays hard on both sides of the puck. So, that's definitely one guy."

That's high praise from the game's best goal scorer and the team's new captain, but Rifai downplayed the compliment.

"That's obviously really nice of him," the 26-year-old defenceman said, "but, ultimately, it's the top guys that are setting the standard for the group. And that's very clear amongst the rest of us ... He's a really good person. He's respectful and he's nice to everyone. He's got an amazing work ethic and that's something that you don't really see until you get behind the scenes. And, if anything, those attributes are even more important to someone like me."

Rifai made his NHL debut last season dressing in two games with the Leafs. The undrafted Harvard product picked up 19 points in 47 games with the Toronto Marlies in the American Hockey League.

The Leafs clearly like what they see. Earlier this month, Rifai signed a two-year extension, which doesn't start until the 2025-26 season.

"I love being here," he said. "I know the organization likes me, so it's good, but it wouldn't have changed my approach and the way things are this camp. I just want to work hard and listen."

The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder originally joined the Leafs organization on an AHL contract in March 2022.

What's the next step for him?

"It's not reinventing my game," Rifai explained. "It's just kind of building on my strengths and really honing in an identity and leaning into it ... I'm going to compete hard and try to play well defensively and be a good teammate."

Rifai is expected to make his pre-season debut on Tuesday night when the Leafs send a less experienced group to Ottawa for a rematch against the Senators.

"I could use my feet even more sometimes and keep a tighter gap," the Quebec native said of his focus. "And sometimes it's okay to fold interior and not be as aggressive. So, it's just little things, but I think it's coming along."

---

Leafs lines to start Sunday's preseason game:

Knies - Matthews - Marner

Domi - Nylander - Jarnkrok

Pacioretty - Tavares - Grebenkin

Cowan - Quillan - Reaves

Rielly - Tanev

Ekman-Larsson - McCabe

Webber - Liljegren

Woll started

Murray