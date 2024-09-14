Top prospects Fraser Minten and Easton Cowan are roommates during Toronto Maple Leafs rookie camp this week.

"He's definitely a pro," gushed Cowan, a first-round pick in 2023, who led the London Knights to the Ontario Hockey League title last season. "He reads. He watches highlights. He stretches. I'll get out of the shower and, all of a sudden, he's on the foam roller that's vibrating the whole time. I'm like, 'What's that noise?' Yeah, like I said, just a pro."

Minten is the only player at Leafs rookie camp who already played in the National Hockey League. The cerebral centre unexpectedly cracked Toronto's lineup out of training camp last year and appeared in four games before being sent back to the Western Hockey League.

That experience provides a sense of comfort as the team's second round pick in the 2022 draft looks to do it again this year.

"Just maybe a little bit more confidence, belief that you can get to that level," said Minten.

But the 20-year-old from Vancouver is taking nothing for granted. In fact, Minten is preparing for training camp by re-reading parts of the book 'Ego is the Enemy' by Ryan Holiday.

"It's just a couple tips on humility," he explained. "The ability to consistently be humble enough to put in effort and not think you've arrived. There's always more to give and just kind of getting into the process rather than results."

That comment was relayed to Toronto Marlies coach John Gruden who is overseeing rookie camp.

"What he said is exactly what I see from a distance," Gruden noted. "And I don't think you can fake that. So it's good for him to understand that."

Minten insists he's approaching this year's camp the same way as a year ago.

"Just control the things you can control and, for me, it's work ethic, your compete, your attention to detail," he said. "There's no point in worrying about results or what other people think or what just happened or what's going to happen. Just control what you can control right now."

Minten's maturity on and off the ice was evident last season. He served as the captain of the Kamloops Blazers before being traded to the Saskatoon Blades. He also wore the 'C' for Team Canada at the World Juniors. Minten finished the WHL regular season with 22 goals and 48 points in 43 games. He added 14 points in 16 playoff games as the Blades reached the conference finals.

Minten is now ready for full-time professional hockey. If he doesn't make the Leafs, he can start the year in the American Hockey League.

Competition will be fierce when the Leafs open camp next week. Auston Matthews is the top-line pivot, of course, and The Athletic's Jonas Siegel believes that William Nylander will get another look at centre, which would push John Tavares down the depth chart. David Kampf is another returning centre, who looks like a good bet to start on the fourth line. Pontus Holmberg, Connor Dewar and Max Domi have all played down the middle at times as well.

Minten slotted in as third-line centre with the Leafs last fall and he's well aware that his path back to the NHL lies in the bottom six.

"They've got super high-end offence up front there and you're probably not breaking in in that role," he said. "It's probably going to be in one of those lower roles in the lineup. So you're going to have to play physical and you're going to have to show that you can make safe and smart plays consistently and do that sort of thing."

Minten will look to build momentum this weekend as the Leafs prospects take on the Montreal Canadiens rookies at a packed Bell Centre. Minten is starting between Cowan and Nikita Grebenkin on the top line.

Ego may be the enemy, but Minten is full of self belief.

"It's inner confidence," he said with a smile. "I wouldn't call it ego. It's through work and effort that you feel confident in yourself and your abilities. You want to play with swag and stuff but you don't have to try to be the coolest guy ever all the time."