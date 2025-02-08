Quinn Hughes skated "pretty hard" on Saturday, according to coach Rick Tocchet, but the Vancouver Canucks defenceman will miss the team's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. It will be the fourth straight game Hughes sits out due to injury.

The 25-year-old American's status for the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off, which starts next week, remains up in the air.

"The next hours, whether it's 24 hours or 12 hours, I mean, the dialogue's gotta ramp up," said Tocchet. "We gotta figure this out because the U.S. is going to have to name a [replacement] if he doesn't play. It's not like we got a few days. It's hours before the decision is going to be made."

Team USA is set to practice in Montreal on Monday. The Americans will open the tournament on Thursday against Finland at the Bell Centre.

If the Canucks had a game next week, would Hughes, the reigning Norris Trophy winner, be available to play?

"Possibly, yeah," said Tocchet, who will serve as an assistant coach with Team Canada at the 4 Nations event. "That's a good question. It's hard. That's a tough question to answer. I can't answer that question. Good one."

The Canucks have gone 2-0-1 this week without their captain while allowing just four goals in games against the Detroit Red Wings, Colorado Avalanche and San Jose Sharks.

"A committee back there," Tocchet said. "The young [Elias] Pettersson has really gave us some juice. Obviously Marcus Pettersson has given us some leadership and calmness back there. [Tyler] Myers has been playing well the last month. [Filip] Hronek is starting to find his game. If you look at our D, guys are starting to, with the new guys, peaking a little bit."

Thatcher Demko is also starting to find a groove. He will start again on Saturday against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

"Last month I've seen him trend in the right direction," said Tocchet, who likes the goalie's demeanour in practice lately. "His body is starting to feel good and he's getting in a rhythm."

Scoring remains an issue for the Canucks with top-line centre Elias Pettersson producing just three assists in the last eight games. The team did not hold a practice on Friday, but Tocchet reviewed video with the 26-year-old Swede.

"I didn't have to say anything, he just looked at me and goes, 'Man, I gotta move my feet,'" the coach revealed. "I'm glad he's saying it. Like, I don't have to say it, he's saying it. Listen, we gotta get this guy this guy going and he's gotta get himself going."