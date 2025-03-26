The Maple Leafs travelled to San Jose on Wednesday.

John Tavares, William Nylander and Bobby McMann continued to click during Toronto's win on Tuesday over the Philadelphia Flyers. That trio combined to produce five goals in a 7-2 rout that moved the Leafs back into first place in the Atlantic Division.

"These guys are firing on all cylinders," said centre Max Domi. "It’s a good time."

Since McMann joined Tavares and Nylander last week, the second line has been surging. Tavares leads the way with five goals and three assists in the last three games. Nylander has produced two goals and four assists while McMann has two goals and two assists.

"We all bring a different dynamic," McMann said. "John is so cerebral and is able to see plays all over the ice. Willy is just so good at generating with his speed, with his quick his feet and how quick his hands are, and I’m just trying to be competitive, get pucks back, and open up space for those guys."

"We're reading off each other really well," Tavares told TSN. "The biggest thing is just the details in our game, the structure when we don't have the puck, and the work ethic on the forecheck, the competitiveness on loose pucks, 50-50 pucks, to earn those chances back and sustain possession, offensive-zone sequences and getting looks on net. Obviously, you want to keep the good habits going."

Tavares and Nylander have played together for years now, but they have seen a number of players get an audition on their left wing. Pontus Holmberg, who was a healthy scratch on Tuesday, occupied the spot prior to McMann's promotion.

McMann is making a compelling case to remain on the line. In fact, Craig Berube credits the 28-year-old for sparking that unit.

"Since putting Bobby on there, it just adds so much speed and strength to the line," the Leafs coach noted. "He is a big, strong guy that can skate. He seems like he is always on the puck."

The second line will look to keep rolling on Thursday night against the San Jose Sharks as the Leafs open a three-game swing through California.

The race for first place in the Atlantic Division is as tight as can be. The Leafs and Florida Panthers are tied in points (89) and regulation wins (35), but Toronto is on top for now by virtue of having four more overtime wins. The Tampa Bay Lightning, meanwhile, are just two points with the same number of regulation wins.

The Leafs have a golden opportunity to finish first in the Atlantic Division for the first time.

"That’d be sweet," said McMann. "I’m sure there’d be a lot of buzz around the city, which would be really cool, and that would ... show where our game’s at to finish the season."

"For sure we want to," said Tavares. "There's no doubt. You want to finish as high as possible and you want to play good hockey and keep building your game."

Nylander's two goals on Tuesday brought his season total to 40, which matches the career high set in each of the last two seasons.

"I mean, just trying to do what I’m paid to do," the winger, who is in the first year of an eight-year, $92-million contract, said with a shrug. "That’s it."

Nylander is second in the league in goals behind only Edmonton's Leon Draisaitl, who has 49, but is currently out with an injury.

"One of the top wingers in the game and such a game breaker," Tavares said of Nylander. "One of the ultimate game breakers in our league."

Nylander also scored his 40th goal in his 71st game last season, but then ended the year with an 11-game drought.

"Whatever," he said when asked if he learned anything from that dry spell. "Just keep shooting the puck. There’s nothing you can do if it’s not going to go in."

"The ability to shrug things off," said Tavares, "it’s unbelievable."

Nylander is calm on and off the ice.

"You never know when something special is going to happen," Tavares said. "He has that ability to [make] something out of nothing."

"I love watching Will play," said Domi. "He’s one of one, for sure, the way he plays the game."

Berube appreciates that Nylander is backing up his elite skill with some old-fashioned grit.

"The goals are one thing but, for me, he checked really well," the coach said following Tuesday's game. "He was on top of things, broke plays up, back checked, and then transitioned from defence to offence. He is so quick with his agility and his speed that he creates going the other way right away. He was solid all around."

---

Tavares is leading the NHL with 10 goals through 12 games in March.

"Johnny’s just on another planet right now," Domi said. "Everything he touches goes in. It’s great to see. He’s one of the hardest-working guys I’ve ever played with so it’s great to see him get rewarded."

Tavares is up to 65 points in 64 games, which matches his total from all of last season when he played 80 games.

"I’ve been just continuing to work at things," the 34-year-old said. "Each and every night it’s a new game, a new night to go out there and execute and play well and find ways to contribute ... so happy with where that’s at and just keep working on things, keep building, and get back at it."

Is Nylander's ability to shrug off stuff rubbing off on his longtime linemate?

"Maybe a little bit," Tavares said with a laugh.

Tavares is showing off his ability to be unflappable this season. Passing the captaincy to Auston Matthews in the summer has not seemed to impact him negatively. Nor has playing through the final year of his contract even though the father of three has made it clear he's more than ready to negotiate an extension with his hometown team.

"He’s the ultimate professional," said Domi. "You hear that thrown around a lot. It’s kind of overrated nowadays. ‘Oh, this guy’s a pro.’ No, he’s a pro, and he’s the definition of it. The way he prepares. The way he recovers. He’s a special guy."

---

Tavares has been on track for NHL success since being picked first overall by the New York Islanders in 2009. It's been a far different path for McMann, who will play his 130th career game on Thursday.

"There’s many different ways to get here," Tavares said. "His journey is a great one for a lot of young kids to learn from."

An undrafted product of Colgate University, McMann is a late bloomer who played in the ECHL as recently as 2021.

Tuesday's goal was McMann's 20th this season. What's it mean to hit that milestone in the NHL?

"Something I never really pictured," he told TSN in an intermission interview. "I always dreamed, I guess. You don’t really know until you’re in it."

He's in it now.

"He’s had an unbelievable path," said Nylander, who was picked eighth overall in 2014. "I mean, just stuck with it, just battled every night, and you see it’s paying off."

McMann scored 15 goals in 56 games with the Leafs last season. He dealt with injury issues and started the year in the American Hockey League where he played six games with the Toronto Marlies.

After being a healthy scratch on opening night this season, McMann now has a firm grip on a spot in the lineup. The native of Wainwright, Alta. keeps getting better. He is learning exactly where to be and when.

Prior to his goal on Tuesday, McMann created a turnover on the forecheck and watched Nylander carry the puck behind the net as he set up shop in the high slot.

"I didn’t call for it because I just knew he saw me, honestly," McMann said. "He’s so good at scanning the ice. A lot of those times maybe early on when I was playing with him I’d be tighter in on the net, but I know he sees that play and most times he’s going to make it so I kind of backed off and he was able to find to me there."

McMann's puck management is also improving.

"I think my decision making [is better] as far as when to carry the puck and when to dump it and try and go get it back," he said. "That’s a skill that’s sometimes overlooked."

After an underwhelming training camp, McMann appears to have earned Berube's trust.

"Quietly goes about his business," the coach said admiringly. "You get pretty consistent play out of him in terms of what he needs to do to be successful. He does a lot of things right every game."

---

Berube gave Toronto's third line a passing grade on Tuesday night. The unit of Domi between Scott Laughton and Nick Robertson was on the ice for a goal against, but also chipped in the seventh and final goal of the night for the Leafs.

"I liked that line," Berube said. "They played with a lot of energy. I know they got a goal there from Max — great play — but the line had energy. They all skate and get on top of things like I want. That is what we want from them. Laughton was physical."

Laughton still hasn't hit the scoresheet in nine games with the Leafs, but not from lack of trying.

"He played unbelievable," stressed Domi. "He was outstanding. If I can find a way to connect on those two passes, he’s gonna score, so those two are on me. I told him, ‘I owe you one or two now.’ I’m definitely looking for him and he’s always in the right spots. He was finishing all over ice. It’s great to see. He played awesome."

Laughton landed five hits, which was one behind Matthew Knies for the team lead.

---

Laughton was acquired by the Leafs in a deadline deal with the Flyers, which saw a first-round pick and prospect Nikita Grebenkin going the other way.

Grebenkin told TSN he wasn't surprised when general manager Brad Treliving called to deliver the news.

"Treliving tell me 'Nikita, you nice guy, but we traded you.' I speak, 'Brad, no problem. Go Leafs Go! It's business.' I don't worry."

The 21-year-old Russian winger suited up in seven games with the Leafs this season and endeared himself to fans with a gritty style of play and energetic interviews.

"I like Toronto," Grebenkin said. "Thank you Toronto people, teammates, general manager Brad, thank you. Thank you, Brad (laughs). But guys really helped me."

In particular, Grebenkin appreciated that Domi was always so interactive with him as he worked to pick up the English language.

After his NHL debut in November, Grebenkin created a viral moment by telling reporters the best advice he received from teammates was, "Backcheck, forecheck, and paycheck."

Grebenkin was surprised when kids on the street in Toronto referenced the sound bite when they saw him around town.

"I don't play NHL," he pointed out. "Seven games, it's [not a lot]. I don't play. People like me only interview, you know. I want change."

Grebenkin wants to let his play do the talking and he's off to a good start with Philadelphia's AHL affiliate in Lehigh Valley. The winger has two goals and one assist in four games.

"Thank you guys in Toronto," he said at the end of our interview. "But right now ..."

Grebenkin then pointed at the Phantoms logo on the wall behind him and let out a hearty laugh.

---

The Leafs also traded away top prospect Fraser Minten as part of a deadline deal that brought defenceman Brandon Carlo over from the Boston Bruins.

The team brought in some new prospects this week to help fill the void by signing a couple college free agents: centre Luke Haymes from Dartmouth College and defenceman John Prokop from Union College.

Haymes signed a two-year deal, which starts in 2025-26. The 21-year-old Ottawa native is spending the rest of this season with the Marlies on an amateur tryout.

"They’re huge on development which is something I knew I needed," said Haymes following his first practice on Wednesday. "Obviously to be a younger guy to come out of college, I wanted a place that would really develop me and somewhere with opportunity as well."

Prokop signed a one-year deal, which kicks in next season. He's also with the Marlies on an amateur tryout for the rest of this year.

"The culture here has been unbelievable so far," said Prokop, a 23-year-old from Wisconsin. "Just the guys have been so welcoming. Everyone in the city loves hockey here and so do I and I think that’s perfect. It’s what you want to be a part of so that’s exactly why I came here."

Marlies coach John Gruden says the plan is for both Haymes and Prokop to make their AHL debuts this weekend.

"I’m just focused on the day to day, developing, and sticking to my habits and making those the best that I can," Haymes stressed. "Obviously there’s a long way to go and I’m willing to do whatever it takes."

Haymes recorded 12 goals and six assists in 22 games with Dartmouth during an injury-shortened season. He skated in 83 career NCAA games, registering 41 goals and 29 assists.

"He’s a strong skater," observed Gruden. "It seems like he’s pretty cerebral and a pretty smart player."

Prokop racked up 85 points in 107 games at the NCAA level. This season he had 27 points in 36 games with Union College.

"I have to be stronger in the D-zone," Prokop said. "I think boxing guys out and not letting the puck in the back of the net, that will be [key to] getting new trust with the coaches and that’s the way you play more minutes too."

---

Veteran winger Ryan Reaves joined the Marlies this week for the first time since clearing waivers and being assigned to the AHL on March 7.

"He’s been great coming in," said Gruden. "I know he’s been working on his game. He’s [been] skating with the development staff. He’s staying ready. We’ve had him in now for two days and it’s been great because he brings a certain professionalism and energy and it helps with those younger guys too. It’s been really good."

"He's awesome," said Prokop with a smile. "He's like a big energy ball. He's just someone you always watch and you're always just smiling when he's doing something. He's a really good person too."

Reaves, 38, hasn't played below the NHL level since the 2012-13 season when he suited up in the ECHL. He hasn't played in the AHL since the 2010-11 season.

Will he get into games with the Marlies?

"That’s to be determined," said Gruden. "He’s just going to stay ready. He’s going to work with the development staff and, at the end of the day, he’s going to make sure he’s ready to play regardless."

Per Marlies media relations, Reaves is unavailable for interviews.

---

Leafs lines in Tuesday's game:

Knies - Matthews - Marner

McMann - Tavares - Nylander

Laughton - Domi - Robertson

Lorentz - Kampf - Jarnkrok

McCabe - Tanev

Rielly - Carlo

Benoit - Ekman-Larsson

Stolarz

Woll