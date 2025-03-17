The Maple Leafs and Calgary Flames skated at Scotiabank Arena on Monday.

Craig Berube noticed that his team's skate was a bit quieter than usual on Monday morning.

"I think that they're not very happy right now," the Leafs head coach said. "Our group, they're upset about things and they're pissed off, so that's a good thing."

Toronto has dropped five of six games (1-4-1), including the past two on home ice against the Florida Panthers and Ottawa Senators. Toronto squandered a 1-0 lead against Florida on Thursday and two different one-goal leads against Ottawa on Saturday.

"You can't afford to give points away, especially within your division," said defenceman Morgan Rielly. "And when you do, it just puts an added importance on the next couple of games. You've got to fight back, and that's the position we're in. I think it's a great opportunity for us to rise and come together and start playing some good hockey."

The Leafs only win during the last six games came one week ago in Utah when they blew a 3-0 lead before surviving in a shootout. Toronto only has one regulation win in its past nine games.

What's the key to getting back on track?

"Just staying very composed and just staying with it," advised centre John Tavares. "Go back to what makes your foundation so strong as a team, as an individual ... and not try to overthink things or over adjust and all that."

ContentId(1.2272352): Pissed off Leafs look to snap out of funk

The Leafs have fallen into third place in the Atlantic Division. They are level on points with the Tampa Bay Lightning but have fewer regulation wins. However, Toronto and Tampa Bay are just four points back of the first-place Panthers, who have played two more games.

"The message, too, is, like, we're right there," said Berube. "I mean, we've got two games in hand here. We've got to take care of our business and start with tonight's game, and focus on that and go from there."

The Leafs will host the Calgary Flames on Monday night. The Flames are two points out of a playoff spot in the Western Conference. Toronto will need to apply the lesson from Saturday's loss when the Senators, who are pushing hard for a playoff spot, came out hard.

"Ottawa was a little more hungry than us early on in that game," Berube said. "We've got to get that battle level and that urgency level up. Guys understand that. They're not very happy right now, which is a good thing. And, so, that's really the message."

Berube felt Florida won the key net-front battles on Thursday, which is also an area of focus.

"Both teams, I would say, ‘urgent’ is the word I would probably use," said Flames coach Ryan Huska. "So we’re expecting their best tonight."

The Leafs have won five straight against the Flames, including a 6-3 victory at the Saddledome in January.

"We expect them to come out hard and obviously try to play their best," said Flames centre Nazem Kadri. "It’s big points for both teams. These are obviously ones we kind of need to have. It should be a good hockey game."

ContentId(1.2272375): 'Urgent is the word': Can Leafs match Flames desperation level?

---

The Leafs started Saturday's game with Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and William Nylander on separate lines in an effort to create more depth up front.

On Monday, Toronto will start with a more traditional top-six alignment. Matthews and Marner are back together on the top line while Tavares and Nylander are reuniting on the second line.

Berube explained that he prefers to lean on pre-existing chemistry with the team looking to snap out of a funk.

Pontus Holmberg is moving back to the wing and will slot in beside Tavares and fellow Swede Nylander.

"Obviously the Swedish connection there on my wings is nice," Tavares said with a smile. "Sometimes I've got to figure out what they're talking about. But it's great. Obviously, my familiarity with Willy, and I think Holmer's been playing well ... I think it's been really solid when we've played together over the last little while."

Max Domi is moving back to the middle of the third line with Bobby McMann and Nick Robertson.

Deadline acquisition Scott Laughton will centre the fourth line with Steven Lorentz and Calle Jarnkrok on his flanks. Berube sees that unit as an "identity" and "checking" line.

Berube believes Laughton is starting to hit his stride as he adapts to a new team.

"His best game was last game," Berube noted. "Way more involved playing his type of hockey that he plays. And that was one of the thoughts in putting this line together. That's probably a good line for him. That's playing that hard hockey, heavy hockey, checking hockey, physical, with them, with those two guys. So we'll see where it goes."

ContentId(1.2272415): Leafs Ice Chips: Tavares learning Swedish as Berube goes back to traditional top six

---

The Leafs will mark St. Patrick's Day by wearing white and green St. Pats sweaters.

“Today’s obviously unique with the St. Patty's Day game," Tavares noted. "It's always a lot of fun and a different type of feel to it in terms of the atmosphere around the building and the fan base and wearing green and all that. So I think something to enjoy as well and bring our best tonight."

Tavares wasn't the only one who was embracing their inner Irishman on Monday morning.

Reporter Kevin McGran of The Toronto Star was, who was wearing a fluffy green sweater, opened Berube's news conference by saying, "Top o’ the morning to ya."

That elicited a laugh from the coach.

"It's a good day for you today, right?" Berube said. "I gotta get a sweater like that."

Before they were the Maple Leafs, Toronto's NHL team was called the St. Patrick's.

ContentId(1.2272346): Going green helps Leafs loosen up on St. Patrick's Day

---

Kadri danced around defenceman Rasmus Andersson, who fell to the ice, before scoring a goal during a drill at Calgary's morning skate.

"Hopefully you can throw that on TV today or something," Kadri told your humble correspondent. "Ras is a great friend of mine. It’s always nice to try and dance him and make him look bad, occasionally. Yeah, I’m feeling good today."

Kadri's move resulted in lots of hooting and hollering. The Flames hope it's a sign of things to come.

"Naz is always a guy that’s there in big moments," said linemate Johnathan Huberdeau. "I’m sure he’s going to be a good player for us tonight."

Kadri, of course, is a former Leaf, who hails from nearby London, Ont.

"Obviously I’m going to have some family and friends in the building," the 34-year-old said. "It feels quite similar like you never left. Obviously, you’re on the other side but still very good friends with everybody, chat with them on a pretty regular basis, so it will a lot of fun to try and go out there get on the right side of this."

ContentId(1.2272386): 'Hopefully you can throw that on TV': Kadri feeling it after burning Andersson at skate

---

Lines at Leafs skate on Monday:

Knies - Matthews - Marner

Holmberg - Tavares - Nylander

McMann - Domi - Robertson

Lorentz - Laughton - Jarnkrok

Kampf

McCabe - Tanev

Rielly - Carlo

Benoit - Ekman-Larsson

Myers

Woll starts

Stolarz

Lines at Flames skate on Monday:

Huberdeau - Kadri - Pospisil

Coleman - Frost - Coronato

Farabee - Sharangovich - Hunt

Lomberg - Rooney - Klapka

Hanley - Weegar

Bahl - Andersson

Bean - Pachal

Wolf starts

Vladar

ContentId(1.2272341): The Talking Point: Bad stretch or big problems for the Leafs?