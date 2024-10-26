The Maple Leafs held an optional skate at TD Garden on Saturday.

Head coach Craig Berube will make a change at all three positions as the Leafs look to snap out of a two-game skid in Boston.

In net, Anthony Stolarz starts for the first time since Monday's win against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

"Stollie's started off well and his demeanour reflects that," observed centre John Tavares. "He's just very chill, very calm, easygoing type of guy and really shows that in the net ... We have full confidence in him."

Stolarz owns an impressive .938 save percentage in five games.

"He's been unbelievable," said veteran winger Ryan Reaves. "He's been steady every game he's played. He's given a chance to win every game so obviously a lot of confidence when he's in the net."

With the Leafs playing on consecutive nights, Stolarz got a break on Tuesday when rookie Dennis Hildeby took the loss against the Blue Jackets in Columbus. And then Joseph Woll returned from groin tightness on Thursday when the Leafs fell to the St. Louis Blues.

While playing for the Florida Panthers last season, Stolarz didn't make his sixth appearance until December. The 30-year-old has never played against the Bruins.

Jeremy Swayman gets the start for Boston.

On defence, Philippe Myers will replace Conor Timmins on Toronto's third pair. It will be the 27-year-old's debut with the Leafs.

"He came into camp and earned a spot," Berube said. "He played physical. He was good on the penalty kill. He was defending very well back there. He's a big guy (6-foot-5, 219 pounds). Just a simple game, but hard to play against is the best way I can put it, and he killed [penalties] well for us in pre-season."

Myers will be suiting up for the first time since Toronto's pre-season finale on Oct. 5. He played five games with the Tampa Bay Lightning last season with his most recent NHL action coming in January.

Timothy Liljegren, who signed a two-year, $6 million extension in the summer, continues to wait for his next chance. He's only played in one game this season.

"Right now it’s a little bit of a numbers game," Berube said. "I know I threw him in there for a game [on Oct. 16] and it's hard with one game. He's got to be patient right now. That's just the way it is. We make decisions as a staff and an organization about what we feel is best at the time. He's working on his game and he'll get another opportunity."

Up front, Max Pacioretty is poised to return from a lower-body injury. Pontus Holmberg stayed out late at the skate and is expected to be a healthy scratch for the first time this season.

The Leafs are playing in Boston for the first time since the Game 7 overtime heartbreaker on May 4.

"You have a quick flashback, but that was last year," said Reaves. "You remember but you forget."

"Obviously there's a sour taste a bit," said defenceman Simon Benoit. "But that's last year. This year is a new year."

And this game is less about the rivalry for the Leafs and more about correcting course after a pair of disappointing performances. Toronto was outscored 11-3 in losses to the Jackets and Blues.

Due to the busy schedule, Friday's practice was the first one in a week for the Leafs.

"We haven't really practised here in the last little while so yesterday was a really good day for us," said Tavares. "Good, competitive day, intensity was high. I thought the energy was great. Guys are excited to get back to work and turn the page, and ready for a good challenge today."

"The spirit was good," said Berube. "They're ready to go tonight."

The Bruins are also looking for a bounce-back effort after dropping four of five games.

"It will be a hard game for sure," Berube said. "They're going to come out hard. They always do. They're a very good team and a lot of history with these two teams, as you guys know, so I expect a hard game from both teams."

No one in the Leafs dressing room seems too concerned about the team's 4-4-0 start, which has them outside a playoff position.

"We're trying to keep it light," said forward Steven Lorentz. "It's a long season, right. Like, you can't hit the panic button eight games into the season. A lot of things are going to happen and it's a new system and stuff like that so it takes time for guys to adjust a little bit. We're kind of going through that right now. But we know what we have to do. We just have to do things harder and a little bit faster and if we do that we'll be OK."

While many Leafs have bad memories in the TD Garden, Lorentz was part of a Panthers team that clinched a playoff series in Boston last year en route to a Stanley Cup win.

"I had a smile [walking in], but I still got the sour taste too," the Kitchener, Ont. native said. "There's still a rivalry. Being a Leafs fan growing up, you know, I never really liked these guys a whole lot and I don't think they like us either."

Projected Leafs lineup for Saturday's game:

Knies - Matthews - Marner

McMann - Domi - Nylander

Pacioretty - Tavares - Robertson

Lorentz - Kampf - Reaves

Rielly - Ekman-Larsson

McCabe - Tanev

Benoit - Myers

Stolarz starts

Woll