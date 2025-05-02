The pressure was on Auston Matthews when the Toronto Maple Leafs got a third chance to eliminate the Senators on Thursday night in Ottawa. The top-line centre and face of the franchise rose to the occasion.

"It was a solid game by everybody," said coach Craig Berube. "I think our captain led us."

Matthews scored the opening goal in a 4-2 win, which clinched Toronto's second playoff series victory since drafting the Arizona native in 2016.

The Leafs improved to 2-13 in potential close-out games in the Matthews era. That poor record with a chance to eliminate an opponent has been a source of criticism and consternation in Toronto. Matthews, in particular, took heat after a minus-four performance in a 4-0 loss in Game 5 on Tuesday.

"All that stuff on the outside, it’s in one ear, out the other," Matthews insisted.

Matthews' goal on Thursday came on the power play and snapped an ugly 0-for-30 run on the man advantage in potential elimination games dating back to 2018. Berube had urged his players to take a more direct approach on the power play after going 0-for-7 with two shorthanded goals allowed in the last two games.

Matthews heeded the message. After receiving a pass from Mitch Marner at the top of the offensive zone, he skated toward the net and fired a low change-up past Senators goalie Linus Ullmark, who had peeked the wrong way around Matthew Knies.

"I thought Kniesy was screening the goalie really well," Matthews said. "I just tried to get it in there, and luckily it found its way through."

Per NaturalStatTrick.com, shot attempts favoured the Leafs 15-10 with Matthews on the ice in 5-on-5 play on Thursday.

"Work ethic and competitiveness the whole game, high end," Berube said of Matthews' performance. "I don't know what his face-off percentage is right now, but it's high. I didn't see him lose too many draws. Starts there, and just heavy, physical work, competing. Touched all areas of the game for us in a good way: PK, power play, obviously scored a big goal. He led the way."

Matthews helped the Leafs kill off both Senators power plays in Game 6 while winning 16 of his 22 faceoffs.

The first-year captain remained even keeled after the emotional win. He is already anticipating a big challenge against the Florida Panthers in the second round.

"It’s going to be another hard series," Matthews said. "They’re defending champs, back-to-back Cup finals, it’s going to be hard. We definitely got to reset, do our homework, and rest up."

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reports that the series is expected to begin on Monday.

"Go in there with confidence," Matthews said of the team's mindset. "Go in there with some pushback."

Two years ago, the Leafs claimed the franchise's first playoff series win since 2004 before immediately falling behind the Panthers 3-0 and bowing out in five games in the second round.

---

After going up 2-0 early in the second period and taking a 2-1 lead into the third, the Leafs watched David Perron tie the game via a bank shot from below the goal line with 7:20 left on the clock. Anthony Stolarz had reached out to try and swipe the puck from the veteran forward.

"It's one of those things," the Leafs goalie said. "You get a little horny on the poke check, so you live and you learn ... I thought the guys in front of me did a good job of not giving up and just trying to regain some momentum. I'm extremely grateful for the 19 other guys that were out there, who were able to have my back there."

If ever the playoff demons were going to resurface for the Leafs, this was the time.

"The bench was good," Berube said. "We didn’t panic. 'Let’s go get it right now.' That is what I heard on the bench, 'Let’s go get it. We’re good.'”

The Leafs generated the next four shot attempts, including a goal from Max Pacioretty with 5:39 remaining.

"We came out and got on our toes again," said Berube. "We were playing. It was a good mindset to have."

After being shutout on home ice in Game 5, Berube sensed a different approach from his players throughout the day on Thursday.

"We came in here with a little bit of a different mindset," Berube said. "That was a big key, and big moment by the team just to come in here with a little bit of a different mindset. It wasn’t do or die, but you want to finish it off here, for sure. We seemed a little bit more aggressive and on our toes in the game."

---

Pacioretty, who had not scored a goal since Dec. 20, became the latest unlikely hero for the Leafs in the series.

"It means a lot," the 36-year-old said. "You keep playing because you want to pitch in. Obviously, when you're sitting out and the team's winning, you're happy for them, but you want to be a part of it. Just thankful for the opportunity."

Pacioretty missed the final 27 games of the regular season due to an undisclosed injury. He sat out the first two games of the playoffs as a healthy scratch.

Pacioretty, who is chasing his first Stanley Cup, showed more mental fortitude on Thursday when he missed a glorious chance early in the game.

What was he feeling after seeing the puck enter the net in the third?

"Relieved," Pacioretty said. "After Willy made that great play in the first, and I hit the post off a wide-open net, just kind of talking to myself throughout the game, thinking it would come."

When the moment arrived, Pacioretty was ready and scored his 26th career playoff goal in his 82nd career postseason game.

"It's huge," said Matthews. "Just the ups and downs he’s been through in the last couple of years and putting himself in this position, battling back from a couple injuries this year, and then he scores the series-clinching goal. Can’t say enough good things about him."

After undergoing three Achilles surgeries in an eight-month stretch, Pacioretty appeared close to the end of his career. He only played five games in the 2022-23 season with the Carolina Hurricanes and 47 in the 2023-24 season with the Washington Capitals.

"I've had a lot of conversations with people in my family and others, and I thought that I was done playing a number of times," he said. "And everyone always supported me to keep going. But, you know, my story is just one of many, and it's one that's public, so it's one that's talked about, but a lot of resilient guys in this organization [who have] been through a lot as well. So guys like that motivate me to keep going."

Pacioretty attended Leafs training camp on a professional tryout before earning a contract.

---

Pacioretty set up Nylander's second-period goal, which put the Leafs up 2-0. Nylander, who turned 29 on Thursday, also scored an empty-net goal to put the series on ice.

In a bizarre twist, Nylander initially wasn't registered as part of Toronto's roster for Game 6. The Leafs accidentally activated Alex Nylander, William's younger brother, instead.

Alex played most of this season in the American Hockey League with the Toronto Marlies. After the Marlies got knocked out of the AHL playoffs, he was recalled by the Leafs along with several other players.

So, when the Leafs typed 'Nylander' into the computer before Thursday's game, Alex's name popped up first and was selected. The mistake was discovered before puck drop and quickly corrected.

"I'm like, 'What the hell?'" Berube said with a smile. "Told the officials, 'It's Willy, not Alex.'"

"I heard about it after the game," William said. "Yeah, luckily somebody caught that."

---

Leafs centre Scott Laughton got in the way of a Jake Sanderson blast in the final minute, which set up Nylander's empty netter.

"What a block by Laughton at the end of the game," Berube said. "That's laying it on the line. That's how you win a series right there."

In a jubilant dressing room after the game, Matthews gave the game puck to the Oakville, Ont. native, who was acquired from the Philadelphia Flyers at the trade deadline.

"This guy put the body on the line," Matthews said to cheers.

Laughton's message to his new team?

"Very grateful for you f—king guys," the 30-year-old said. "Let's keep this thing going."

Laughton, who is back in the playoffs for the first time since 2020, had two points in the series against Ottawa. He assisted on the first goal in Game 1 and the last goal in Game 6.

---

Leafs lines to start Game 6:

Knies - Matthews - Marner

Pacioretty - Tavares - Nylander

Lorentz - Laughton - Jarnkrok

McMann - Holmberg - Domi

McCabe - Tanev

Rielly - Carlo

Ekman-Larsson - Benoit

Stolarz starts

Woll