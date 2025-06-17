The Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers skated at the Baptist Health Iceplex in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. on Tuesday.

With the season on the line and the Stanley Cup in the building, the Oilers are turning back to Stuart Skinner in net.

"It's huge," said Skinner of getting the Game 6 start in Florida. "Yeah, feeling good coming into tonight. Definitely know that I have the confidence of my teammates and the coaching staff. I think there's obviously a lot of belief still."

Skinner last played in Game 4 when he allowed three goals on 17 shots in the first period before being pulled.

"It might sound weird, I felt like I played well," Skinner recalled in his first media session since that game. "But sometimes that happens. It's just life. Especially as a goalie, it can be hard sometimes. But the process after that is try to shake it off as quickly as I am able to. I wasn't able to for a little bit. I was a little bit frustrated. But it kind of took me a day, and it's just back to work. There's not much time in this league, especially in the finals, to sulk on and feel bad for yourself. You just got to go back on the ice the next day and start working on your game again."

Skinner, who was also pulled in Game 3, watched as Calvin Pickard took the loss in Game 5 while allowing four goals on 18 shots.

"For sure it's disappointing," Skinner admitted. "I want to be the guy that's in all the time. I wish I could help these guys every single night. It's hard watching from the bench. But, yeah, I just got to stick to what I know what my job is. That's kind of over my paygrade. So, whenever they tell me to go in the net, I'm definitely not going to say no."

"Stu’s been in a lot of high-pressure games," said coach Kris Knoblauch. "He's played really well. You look at the amount of elimination games he’s played in, I think there were six last year and every single game he played in were really solid, if not spectacular performances. So, when the season’s on the line, we have a lot of confidence in him.

Skinner won three straight elimination games in the Stanley Cup Final last year before Edmonton ultimately fell to Florida in Game 7.

"He's done it for numerous years in a row now," said centre Leon Draisaitl. "We went to Game 7 in the Stanley Cup finals last year. He was amazing in the playoffs. He's had incredible games this year. There's just a trust factor that we know that he can get the job done for us. With what he was saying in Game 4, he was amazing in the first period. He was really good. It was us that let him down. That's tough for goalies, I could imagine. I'm not a goalie, but it doesn't seem fair, right? We have full belief in him, and yeah, obviously looking forward to getting this home tonight."

---

Skinner's routine when starting is to set up at the red line and look towards the opponents' end at the start of warmups. Panthers backup Vitek Vanecek has been mirroring Skinner throughout the series.

"It's all fun and games," Skinner said with a smile. "I've had to deal with that for numerous series. When I wasn't playing, I actually went up to him. I was like, 'Oh, you certainly got me. You got me.' But it's all just fun and games. He was laughing with me. I was laughing at him. Just a way for them to try to get in my head. Everyone's trying to chirp, and we're chirping. It's hockey."

Vanecek received the game puck from Jonah Gadjovich after Saturday's win.

---

The Oilers will also be making changes up front and on defence.

After sitting out Game 5, speedy winger Kasperi Kapanen will draw back in and start on the second line with Draisaitl and Evander Kane.

"A guy who can get in on the forecheck, can make a play," said Knoblauch. "When he’s dialled in he’s a really good hockey player. Whether we’re looking for a play like he made in the third period [in Game 4] to set up the [Jake] Walman goal. Whether it’s a bunch of big hits, getting in on the forecheck or some defensive plays, being on the penalty kill, he brings a little of everything. Like everyone else, we’ll need a big performance from him tonight."

Viktor Arvidsson is expected to be the odd man out.

On defence, veteran John Klingberg will get back in after being scratched in the past two games. Klingberg was minus-three in his last appearance in Game 3.

"I think just the small things," he said of the key to a bounce-back. "Go out there and move your feet, win your one-on-one battles and let the game come to you."

Klingberg skated alongside Walman on Tuesday morning.

Whoever is in the lineup, the Oilers need to find another level to their game and they need to do it fast.

"For us, it's about trying to get to our game a little bit quicker," said Draisaitl. "We still haven't seen our best, and obviously tonight would be a great time to show it."

The Oilers have allowed the first goal in four straight games and trailed by multiple goal after the first period in three straight games.

"I think our first shift in the last couple games have actually been really good," Draisaitl said. "It's just the couple shifts after that where I think we just kind of let off a little bit ... When you're constantly chasing the game, there comes a time in the game where you have to take chances. That's just the way it is. Your top guys take chances, and then you're leaking a little bit the other way. So, I think playing with a lead and just getting off to a better start in general, not being down 2-0 after the first period, will go a long way."

---

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins missed the Oilers skate, but is expected to suit up in Game 6. The top-line winger has been playing through a hand injury.

Nugent-Hopkins also missed Monday's practice.

---

The Panthers held a full morning skate for the first time since Game 1.

"Honestly, it just feels like another day this morning," said centre Sam Bennett. "We haven’t treated any days differently and this morning was the same. We were all pretty loose this morning, joking around, cracking jokes and staying loose. You know what's at stake tonight, but you kind of just push that away and focus on what you can control and that’s just taking your day, going through your routine, doing the same thing you’ve done and that’s just how we’re handling it."

With 15 goals, Bennett is the frontrunner for the Conn Smythe Trophy. He's delivered an incredible playoff performance despite his looming status as an unrestricted free agent.

"It’s actually been pretty easy," Bennett said when asked about ensuring his uncertain future isn't a distraction. "I mean, competing for a Stanley Cup has always been my goal and my passion and what I’ve wanted to do. So, that’s just my focus. That’s all I want, and it’s been quite easy to just not even think about what’s to come. I mean, yeah, it’s really just a singular focus and that’s how I’ve tried to handle it."

Matthew Tkachuk, Evan Rodrigues and Gadjovich stayed off the ice on Tuesday morning. Tkachuk, who is coming off a groin injury, usually stays off the ice between games while Rodrigues, who hit the ice on Monday, prefers not to skate on game days.

Gadjovich is banged up, but coach Paul Maurice confirmed he will play.

---

Projected Oilers lineup for Game 6:



Nugent-Hopkins - McDavid - Perry

Kane - Draisaitl - Kapanen

Skinner - Henrique - Frederic

Podkolzin - Janmark - Brown

Ekholm - Bouchard

Nurse - Kulak

Walman - Klingberg



Skinner starts

Pickard



Projected Panthers lineup for Game 6:

Verhaeghe - Barkov - Reinhart

Rodrigues - Bennett - Tkachuk

Luostarinen - Lundell - Marchand

Greer - Nosek - Gadjovich

Forsling - Ekblad

Mikkola - Jones

Schmidt - Kulikov



Bobrovsky

Vanecek