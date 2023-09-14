Hockey Hall of Famer Mark Recchi will be inducted into the Philadelphia Flyers Hall of Fame this season, the team announced on Thursday.

Recchi, 55, had two stints with the Flyers from 1992-1994 and then 1999-04 during his 22-year career.

Mark Recchi is Flyers Hall of Fame bound!



Flyers legend Mark Recchi will be inducted into the Flyers Hall of Fame during a pregame ceremony on Jan. 27 at @WellsFargoCtr. — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) September 14, 2023

The 5-foot-10 winger was first acquired by the Flyers, along with defenceman Brian Benning and a draft pick, from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for defenceman Kjell Samuelsson, forward Rick Tocchet, and goaltender Ken Wregget in February of 1992.

Recchi registered 105 goals and 262 points in his 200-game first stint with the club before he was traded to the Montreal Canadiens in a blockbuster trade that saw forwards John LeClair, Gilbert Dionne, and defenceman Eric Desjardins go the other way in February of 1995.

The Canadiens traded Recchi back to the Flyers in March of 1999 and added 127 goals and 365 points in parts of six seasons, leading the team to six playoff appearances and three division titles.

Recchi represented the Flyers at the NHL All-Star Game four times, was named a second-team all-star in 1992, and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2017.

He finished his career with 577 goals and 1,533 points in 1,652 career games split between the Penguins, Flyers, Canadiens, Carolina Hurricanes, Atlanta Thrashers, Tampa Bay Lightning, and Boston Bruins.

Recchi will be officially inducted into the Flyers Hall of Fame on Jan. 27, prior to their game with the Briuns.