NEW YORK — Winnipeg Jets centre Mark Scheifele, Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin and Columbus Blue Jackets defenceman Zach Werenski have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week.

Scheifele took the first star after posting six points (four goals, two assists) in two games last week.

He highlighted his week by completing his 10th career hat trick and adding an assist in a 5-2 road win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Dec. 23.

He added a goal and an assist in a 4-2 win over visiting Ottawa on Saturday, as the Central Division-leading Jets improved to 26-10-1 heading into a Monday night game against Nashville.

Dahlin had seven assists as the Sabres won three straight games last week following a 13-game slide.

Werenski also had seven assists as the Blue Jackets won two of their three contests to move within four points of the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 30, 2024.