BOSTON (AP) — Mark Scheifele scored his 30th and 31st goals of the season and the Western Conference-leading Winnipeg Jets beat the Boston Bruins 6-2 on Thursday night.

Vladislav Namestnikov had a goal and assist, and Nikolaj Ehlers, Parker Ford and Kyle Connor also scored for the Jets. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 27 shots.

It was the fifth straight win for Winnipeg, which took the season series after beating Boston 8-1 in December.

Brad Marchand and Elias Lindholm had goals for Boston, which has lost two in a row. Joonas Korpisalo finished with 21 saves.

Trailing 2-1 and down a man with Marchand in the penalty box at the start the third period, Boston’s Pavel Zacha won a faceoff and found Lindholm, who muscled it past Hellebuyck to tie it. But 24 seconds later, Scheifele added his second goal of the night, followed by a tap-in from Nikolaj Ehlers to give the Jets a two-goal cushion just 77 seconds into the final period.

Jets: Scheifele has feasted on the Bruins this season, scoring four goals in their two wins over Boston.

Bruins: Boston had a much better response coming off a lopsided loss at Buffalo, but yet another in a string of recent defensive lapses was too much to overcome.

The Bruins held a pregame moment of silence for Skating Club of Boston skaters Jinna Han and Spencer Lane and their mothers, who were among those killed when an American Airlines flight collided with an Army helicopter Wednesday night and crashed outside Washington, D.C.

Marchand is the first Boston player with power-play goals in back-to-back games this season.

Jets: End their three-game road trip with a visit to face the Eastern Conference-leading Washington Capitals on Saturday.

Bruins: Host the New York Rangers on Saturday.

