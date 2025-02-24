WINNIPEG - Mark Scheifele became the Winnipeg Jets’ all-time goals leader when he scored his 329th at 1:33 of overtime to beat the San Jose Sharks 2-1 on Monday.

The victory boosted Winnipeg’s franchise-record win streak to 10 games.

Scheifele passed Ilya Kovalchuk’s Atlanta Thrashers' record with his team-leading 32nd goal of the season.

Jets defenceman Josh Morrisey tied the game with a blast from the top of the circle with 26 seconds remaining in the third after Connor Hellebuyck was pulled with 1:37 left.

Hellebuyck made 16 saves in front of 13,801 fans at Canada Life Centre, where some loudly booed at the start of the American anthem.

San Jose’s 17 shots on goal was its lowest in a game this season by two shots.

William Eklund scored for the Sharks (15-36-8) and Vitek Vanecek stopped 33 shots.

Eklund’s high one-timer on the blocker side during a San Jose four-on-three power play beat Hellebuyck at 15:07 of the first period.

The Sharks had two more power plays in the second period before Winnipeg got its first of the game. The Jets put four shots at Vanecek, but he denied a tying goal.

Winnipeg also came up empty on an early third-period man advantage, putting one shot at Vanecek. Colin Miller later hit the post midway through the frame.

TAKEAWAYS

Sharks: San Jose went into the game with the league’s 26th-ranked power play (17.6 per cent) but scored with six seconds left on a first-period four-on-three man advantage. They couldn’t keep it going with two more power plays in the second, but were getting in the Jets’ way and blocked 22 shots.

Jets: Vanecek earned his paycheque, turning aside a number of dangerous Winnipeg chances, including three shots during the Jets’ first power play. Hellebuyck twice stonewalled Macklin Celebrini during a second-period power play.

KEY MOMENT

Morrissey’s eighth goal of the season saw the puck fly over Vanecek with 26 seconds left in regulation time.

KEY STAT

The Jets are 2-8-1 when trailing after two periods, while the Sharks are 9-6-3 when ahead after two.

UP NEXT

Sharks: Visit the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday.

Jets: Visit the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2025.