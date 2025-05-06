Mark Scheifele, Josh Morrissey and Logan Stanley all skated in non-contact sweaters on Tuesday after missing Game 7 against the St. Louis Blues on Sunday.

Morrissey and Stanley were among the first on the ice for the optional session and left before things started, while Scheifele participated in practice.

The 32-year-old Scheifele was held out of Games 6 and 7 with an undisclosed injury that forced him out of Game 5 earlier in the week. Jets head coach Scott Arniel designated Scheifele as a game-time decision on Saturday but ruled him out of Sunday's winner-take-all matchup with the St. Louis Blues early the following day.

Scheifele had two goals and four assists for six points through five games of the series before the injury.

Morrissey was forced out of Sunday's Game 7 with an upper-body injury. Arniel told reporters that he will be re-evaluated on Monday and is considered day-to-day for the time being. He played 2:09 before leaving in the opening period.

Stanley missed Sunday's game with an undisclosed injury and did not take part in the Jets' gameday skate earlier that day.

Morrissey had three assists with 11 shots on goal during the Jets' first-round series. Stanley suited up in five of the seven games, tallying one shot and 10 hits.

The Jets kick off their second-round series against the Dallas Stars Wednesday evening in Winnipeg.