Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone believes his team's championship window remains open despite having no shortage of critics who would like to see the team fail.

Stone told Gary Lawless of the team's website that he believes the Golden Knights will remain competitive despite taking major losses in free agency. Forwards Jonathan Marchessault, William Carrier, Chandler Stephenson, Michael Amadio and Anthony Mantha as well as defenceman Alec Martinez all signed elsewhere on July 1, with the Golden Knights largely only adding depth players in their place.

"As I'm older I have realized that people are going to put a bullseye on our back because they want to see us fail,' Stone said. "We haven't failed too much in our history. People want to see the Golden Knights crash and burn. But like I said, I think the foundation we built doesn't really allow for that to happen. So, I'm feeling confident.

"I think the team is excited to get back. We definitely have that chip on our shoulder. A lot of people in our industry don't believe that we can get back to the team that we know we are, but time will tell. We still believe that we're one of the teams that is going to training camp with the chance to win the Stanley Cup."

The Golden Knights made their major additions at the trade deadline last season, adding Tomas Hertl from the San Jose Sharks and striking a deal with the Calgary Flames for Noah Hanifin, who re-signed on an eight-year, $58.8 million deal soon after.

Having a full season with both players could further boost the chances of the Golden Knights, who suffered a first-round exit last season after missing the playoffs in 2023. Stone's health is also paramount on the list for success in Vegas and the 32-year-old is confident he can play in all 82 games after being limited to a combined 136 games over the past three seasons. He suffered a lacerated spleen in February last season, missing the remainder of the regular season before returning for all seven games in the postseason.

"I feel good. I was feeling great last year too. I was having one of the better statistical years of my career too until I had that freak accident," Stone said. "I’m feeling good and energized after an unfortunate long summer. I am excited to get back playing.

"People think I'm lying when I say I expect to play 82 games every year. Unfortunately, I’ve had some tough injuries that I've had to deal with along the way, but I think that just builds the adversity of what our team has gone through over the last number of years. I’m really excited to get the group back together, practicing again, and start to build from the ground up. Starting day one, adding onto an already strong foundation."

Stone had 16 goals and 53 points in 56 games before the injury last season, adding three goals in the seven-game series against the Dallas Stars.

Stone eyes Canada's 4 Nations Face-off roster

If Stone can stay healthy, the Winnipeg native will among the many players in consideration for Canada's roster at the first-ever 4 Nations Face-off next year.

The veteran winger has represented Canada twice at the World Hockey Championship (in 2016 and 2019), winning a gold and silver medal and was a part of the country's world junior roster in 2012.

The brief 2025 tournament could set the stage for roster selections for the 2026 Olympics, which Stone is well aware.

"It's one of those things, right? I would never, ever turn down something like that. It's a goal of mine to make that team. I want to be on that team," Stone said. "I'd love to be able to have two top years for me personally to be able to play for Canada in 2025, and 2026, could be a dream come true. To get to play with the best players in the world. I would absolutely love it and welcome it. It would be one of the top things that I've ever been able to do in my career.

"But if it doesn't happen, it doesn't happen, and I'll use the rest to focus on the Vegas Golden Knights. I'd be lying if I said I wasn't super interested and super determined to try and make that team."