The Vancouver Canucks promoted Marko Torenius, the development coach and goaltending coach of the AHL's Abbotsford Canucks, to the goaltending coach of the Canucks on Wednesday.

Ian Clark, who previously served as Vancouver's head goalie coach and director of goaltending, asked for a new position within the organization and will now work as a goalie scout and goaltending development coach.

TSN's Farhan Lalji says the news is significant, adding that very few goalie coaches have had as much influence within an organization as Clark does.

“When Ian approached me to say that he needed to make a change in his role to transition off the ice, we quickly went to work to find a solution,” said general manager Patrik Allvin. “With Clarkie wanting something different at the hockey club, we were extremely fortunate to have Marko in the system and ready to take on the responsibility of becoming our new goaltending coach in Vancouver. Unfortunately, Ian can no longer go on the ice regularly to do the things that have made him successful. But this new role will fit with his expertise and having Clarkie going out to find and develop talent will be a big asset to the organization.”

Clark was first a member of the Canucks' coaching staff from 2002 to 2010 before joining the Columbus Blue Jackets for a seven year stretch. A native of Vancouver, Clark rejoined the Canucks in 2018 and has been with the organization ever since.

Torenius has worked in Abbotsford for the past two seasons after working in the KHL for a decade.