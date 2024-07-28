Marlies sign Alex Nylander to one-year AHL contract

The American Hockey League's Toronto Marlies, affiliate for the Maple Leafs, signed forward Alex Nylander to a one-year AHL contract on Sunday.

Nylander, 26, is the younger brother to Maple Leafs star William Nylander.

Alex Nylander finished last season with the Columbus Blue Jackets after he was acquired from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for forward Emil Bemstrom in February.

The 6-foot-1 winger recorded 11 goals and 15 points in 28 games split between the Penguins and Blue Jackets, with all offense coming after the trade.

Nylander is coming off a one-year, $775,000 contract he signed with the Penguins in April of 2023.

Drafted eighth overall by the Buffalo Sabres in 2016, Nylander has 25 goals and 49 points in 121 career games split between the Sabres, Chicago Blackhawks, Penguins, and Blue Jackets.

Nylander represented Sweden three times at the World Juniors, taking home a silver medal in 2018. He also represented his country at the World Championship in 2023, recording two