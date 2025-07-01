Former Toronto Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner released a heartfelt goodbye message on his Instagram Tuesday morning after his sign-and-trade to the Vegas Golden Knights was officially announced.

The Toronto native said he “gave everything I had” to the organization he’s spent his entire nine-year NHL career with, ultimately expressing regret he wasn’t able to help bring a Stanley Cup to his hometown.

The Leafs sent Marner to Vegas in exchange for forward Nicolas Roy, who had 15 goals and 31 points in 71 games during the regular season. As part of the deal, Marner then signed an eight-year, $96 million contract that will keep him in Sin City through the 2032-33 season.

Drafted No. 4 overall by Toronto in 2015, Marner was an offensive cornerstone for Toronto for nearly a decade, recording a total of 741 points in his nine seasons. He sits fifth all-time in franchise history in points and fourth all-time in assists (520) over the course of 657 games. He also has 13 goals and 63 points in 70 postseason games, but had come under fire in recent years for the Maple Leafs’ lack of success in the postseason given high expectations.

Toronto made the playoffs in each of Marner’s nine NHL seasons, but advanced past the first round only twice, including this past season. The Leafs took the eventual Stanley Cup-winning Florida Panthers to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinal, but a pair of 6-1 losses on home ice in Games 5 and 7 ended the season on a sour note and made major change likely.

And after team president Brendan Shanahan’s contract was not renewed, Marner’s departure is the second major move so far this off-season for the Leafs.

In his statement, Marner thanked the city, his teammates and everyone who worked for the organization, but carved out a special section for the fans, many of whom anticipated Marner’s departure given the way the season ended.

Here is Marner's full statement:

Now that my time in Toronto has come to an end, I wanted to share what these last nine years have meant to me.

Leaving isn’t easy. This city is where I grew up, where I fell in love with hockey, and where I’ve had the incredible honour of living out my childhood dream. Wearing the Maple Leaf on my chest wasn’t just about playing for a team, it was about representing my home.

To my teammates, coaches, trainers, the equipment and medical staff, team services, PR staff, and everyone behind the scenes who keep things running, thank you. I’m grateful for every conversation, every moment of support, and every bit of belief you showed me along the way.

As I prepare for what comes next, I leave a different person than I was at 18. I’ll always be grateful for my time here, and most of all, I’m so proud to have been a Toronto Maple Leaf.

With heartfelt thanks, Mitch Marner.

Replacing Marner

As free agency begins Tuesday afternoon, the Leafs have $5.7 million in cap space with 22 players currently on the active roster. Nick Robertson is a restricted free agent, while Max Pacioretty, Pontus Holmberg and Jani Hakanpaa are set to hit the open market.

Toronto swung a trade with the Utah Mammoth on Monday, acquiring forward Matias Maccelli, who had 57 points two seasons ago. Roy, acquired in exchange for Marner, is signed through 2026-27 at a $3 million cap hit.

General manager Brad Treliving also took care of business with key forwards John Tavares and Matthew Knies last week, bringing back Tavares on a four-year, $17.55 million deal and Knies, who was a restricted free agent, on a six-year, $46.5 million agreement.