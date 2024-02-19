Defenceman Marshall Rafai made his NHL debut for the Toronto Maple Leafs against the St. Louis Blues on Monday.

Rafai, who dressed in place of the injured William Lagesson, was given the rookie lap treatment as warmups began.

Rookie lap for Leafs defenceman Marshall Rifai



Rifai, 25, has spent the last two seasons with the Toronto Marlies of the AHL, where he's scored six goals and totaled 27 points in 73 games. He was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Harvard by Toronto prior to the 2022-23 season, and recalled on an emergency basis after Lagesson departed Saturday's 9-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks with his injury.

"He's got some NHL attributes," said head coach Sheldon Keefe of Rifai, after Sunday morning's practice.

"He skates extremely well, moves around the ice, closes space. He's physical, a competitor. So there's attributes that you really like," added Keefe.

Goaltender Dennis Hildeby was loaned to the Marlies in a corresponding move.