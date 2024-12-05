RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Martin Necas had a goal and an assist as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-3 on Thursday night to snap a season-high three-game losing streak.

Andrei Svechnikov had a goal and three assists for his first career four-point game, and Eric Robinson, Seth Jarvis and Jack Roslovic also scored for the Hurricanes. Pyotr Kochetkov had 17 saves for his first victory since Nov. 20.

Valeri Nichushkin had two goals and Artturi Lehkonen also scored for Colorado. Cale Makar had two assists and Scott Wedgewood stopped 29 shots in his first start with the Avalanche.

Necas, who leads the NHL in points, had a power-play goal with 2:11 remaining to push Carolina's lead to 4-2. After Nichushkin's second goal of the night pulled Colorado back within one 24 seconds later, Svechnikov sealed the win with an empty-netter with 16 seconds to go.

The Hurricanes went 2 for 5 on the power play, with Necas scoring on the man advantage for the second straight game.

Takeaways

Avalanche: There has been a knack for comeback victories, and there was a glimmer of hope for their eighth rally in the past month. However, other than breakaways, there weren’t an abundance of chances.

Hurricanes: The Hurricanes got the bounce-back they needed after a loss Tuesday to Seattle. Putting 28 shots on goal across the first two period was a good tonic.

Key moment

The Hurricanes killed off more than 2 1/2 minutes of a power play, including Colorado’s 5-on-3 for 36 seconds, early in the third period to maintain a two-goal lead.

Key stat

The Avalanche have allowed four or more goals in six of their last seven games.

Up Next

Avalanche visit Detroit on Saturday, and Hurricanes visit the New York Islanders.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL