All eyes are on the Carolina Hurricanes on trade deadline day as the hockey world waits to see if the team will flip Mikko Rantanen less than two months after acquiring him from the Colorado Avalanche.

The Hurricanes spent big to add Rantanen in January, sending Martin Necas, Jack Drury, a 2025 second-round pick and a 2026 fourth-rounder to the Avalanche. The Hurricanes, who also received Nils Juntorp from Colorado, sent a third-round pick to the Chicago Blackhawks in the trade in exchange for them eating half of Rantanen's $9.25 million cap hit and forward Taylor Hall.

Necas was asked Thursday about the media storm surrounding Rantanen, stating sympathy for his former teammates.

“Obviously, I’ve seen [the rumours]. I still talk to the guys on the other team, too. It’s a tough position for them,” Necas said prior to a 7-3 win over the San Jose Sharks . “They probably should have known that he would sign in Carolina if he gets there.”

Rantanen has informed the Hurricanes he will not sign an extension with the team prior to the deadline, which vaulted him to the top of the TSN Trade Bait board.

“I don’t know if he’s signing or not. But there’s lots of rumors. Nobody’s gonna know until something happens,” Necas added. “I wish them, all the guys [in Carolina], the best of luck. And whatever happens, happens.”

There were reports a deal had been worked out with the Dallas Stars, but TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports that is not the case.

"It appears Carolina may have to go back to the drawing board," Dreger wrote Friday morning X. "Doesn’t mean a deal/extension with Dallas can’t materialize, but it’s not there as of now."

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports there is no extension in place between Rantanen and the Stars, but more talks are expected today. The Hurricanes first gave permission for the two sides to speak late last night.

The 28-year-old winger went without a point for the fourth straight game in Carolina's 3-2 win over the Boston Bruins Thursday night as his output continues to sit well below where it was before the trade from the Avalanche in January.

Rantanen has two goals and six points in 13 games with Carolina after posting 25 goals and 64 points in 49 games with the Avalanche prior to the trade.

In the last year of a six-year, $55.5 million deal, Rantanen is carrying a cap hit of $4.625 million in Carolina and that could be halved again if a team eats salary if he is traded for a second time.



Necas shining with Avalanche

While Rantanen has struggled in his brief tenure with the Avalanche, Rantanen has picked up where he left off in Carolina.

The 26-year-old centre has five goals and 15 points in 14 games with the Avalanche after posting 16 goals and 55 points in 49 games with the Hurricanes before the trade.

Necas is signed through next season at a cap hit of $6.5 million.