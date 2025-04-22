Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher was not at the team's skate Tuesday, but head coach Martin St. Louis said he was fine after the session ended.

Gallagher played 13:42 in Monday's 3-2 Game 1 overtime loss to the Washington Capitals, recording four shots on goal and three hits.

Gallagher took a cross-check to the face from Caps defenceman Alex Alexeyev in the first period during an after-the-whistle skirmish. Alexeyev was not penalized for the play and Gallagher remained in the game.

The 32-year-old winger had 21 goals and 17 assists for 38 points in 82 games throughout the regular season. During his playoff career, Gallagher has 13 goals and 18 assists for 31 points in 72 games.

Game 2 between Washington and Montreal will go Wednesday night in D.C. before shifting north of the border for Game 3 on Friday evening.