DALLAS (AP) — Mason Marchment had two goals and an assist as the Dallas Stars held on to beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-3 on Friday night.

Tyler Seguin and Jamie Benn had a goal and an assist each and Roope Hintz also scored for Dallas, which snapped a two-game skid. Jake Oettinger made 29 saves to run his record this season at American Airlines Center to 8-0 in his 200th NHL start.

Mikko Rantanen had a goal and an assist, and Artturi Lehkonen and Valeri Nichushkin also scored for the Avalanche. Alexandar Georgiev, who had won his previous six starts, stopped 19 shots.

The Stars took a 4-1 lead to the third before Lehkonen scored 1:02 into the period. Rantanen then pulled the Avalanche within one at 8:53, but Marchment's empty-netter with 2:43 left clinched Dallas' win.

Avalanche defenseman Josh Manson left early in the second period with an upper-body injury.

Takeaways

Avalanche: Nichushkin has a four-game point streak (three goals, three assists). The right wing has played six games since returning from a six-month suspension and Stage 3 of the NHL-NHLPA player assistance program.

Stars: Matt Duchene, who played his first eight-plus NHL seasons with the Avalanche after being their first-round draft pick in 2009, has 12 points in his last nine games and leads Dallas with 27 points.

Key moment

Oettinger made point-blank stops on Joel Kiviranta and Ivan Ivan with about 4 1/2 minutes to play..

Key stat

Dallas went 2 for 4 on the power play after coming in with the league’s worst home power play at 7.4% (2 for 27). Colorado came in with the NHL’s worst road penalty kill at 66.7% (18 for 27).

Up Next

Avalanche host Oilers on Saturday, and Stars host Central Division-leading Winnipeg on Sunday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL