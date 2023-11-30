RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Mathew Barzal scored at 2:46 of overtime to lift the New York Islanders past Carolina, 5-4 on Thursday night after the Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho tied it with 2.5 second left in regulation.

Barzal added three assists and Semyon Varlamov stopped 39 shots to help the Islanders win for the fourth time in six games.

Kyle Palmieri, Pierre Engvall, Bo Horvat and Simon Holmstrom also scored for New York.

Aho scored with goalie Pyotr Kochetkov off for an extra skater, beating Varlamov and the clock. Jalen Chatfield, Jordan Staal and Jack Drury added goals for Carolina. Kochetkov made 11 saves.

Palmieri beat Kochetkov with a backhander on a power play at 6:41 in the third period to break a 3-3 tie. A delay-of-game penalty on Staal gave the Islanders the power play.

The Islanders didn’t have a shot attempt for the first 12 minutes of the second period, and only 10 shots on goal in the first 40 minutes, but still managed to take a 3-2 lead into the third period.

Engvall skated past Jesperi Kotkaniemi from the right boards to the slot and knuckled a low shot between Kochetkov’s pads to give New York a 3-2 lead with 1:57 left in the second.

