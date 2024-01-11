NEW YORK (AP) — Mathew Barzal scored 21 seconds into overtime, Ilya Sorokin made 32 saves and the New York Islanders rallied to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 on Thursday night.

Barzal capped a comeback with his 12th goal of the season after assisting on the first three goals. Kyle Palmieri, Alexander Romanov and Bo Horvat also scored and defenseman Noah Dobson added three assists.

Toronto star Auston Matthews scored 26 seconds into the second period to give Toronto a 2-1 lead, then tucked a backhand past Sorokin at 2:40 for his league-leading 33rd goal and a 3-1 edge.

Romanov cut it to one at 4:18 of the second, and Horvat tied it with another power-play goal. Horvat has 17 goals.

Palmieri put the Islanders ahead 40 seconds into the game, beating Martin Jones on a power-play. The Islanders have scored 28 power-play goals, just seven short of their total last season.

Bobby McMann tied it for Toronto in the first.

The Islanders were coming off a 5-2 home loss to Vancouver on Tuesday night. Toronto also lost 4-3 to the Islanders in overtime on Dec. 11 in their previous meeting.

