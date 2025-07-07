Matias Maccelli is excited for a fresh start and new opportunity with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The 5-foot-11 winger was acquired by the Maple Leafs from the Utah Mammoth for a draft pick and is excited to prove himself with his new club.

“I knew there were a couple of teams showing interest [in me] and Toronto was one of the teams showing the most interest. So, from the start I told my agent I would love to play for the Leafs,” Maccelli said during his first availability with the Maple Leafs on Monday.

“I’m super excited for this opportunity to play for the Leafs next year. I can’t wait to get going and I can’t wait to get into the city of Toronto and meet everyone there.”

Maccelli, 24, is coming off a disappointing season with Utah after recording eight goals and 18 points in 55 games. Prior to that, he had a steady rise in production in his first two full seasons in the NHL, going from 11 goals and 49 points in 64 games in 2022-23 to 17 goals and 57 points in 82 games in 2023-24 while a member of the Arizona Coyotes.

He attributes the drop off as a lack of opportunity in Utah, and even though his point production was down from previous years, he believes he’s a better player now than he was in the past.

“It comes down to ice time and opportunity when it comes to points,” said Maccelli. “It wasn’t the best year for myself last year, but I still know that I’m a better player than I was in Arizona. I still [have the ability] in me and I got to show people that again.”

Opportunity is something that Maccelli should have in Toronto with the team looking to change things up after their second-round loss to the Florida Panthers in the playoffs.

The team is also looking to replace the offence that last year’s leading scorer Mitch Marner provided after he left the team for the Vegas Golden Knights as part of a sign and trade. This will allow Maccelli to audition to play alongside the likes of star players like Auston Matthews, William Nylander, and John Tavares in order to help fill the void.

The idea of playing with high-end players excites Maccelli, but knows the final decision will come down to the coaching staff.

“If I have a chance to play with Matthews or any of the top guys, that would be super good,” said Maccelli. “Playing with guys like that would be great, so I’ll make sure I’m in shape.

“I’m definitely ready to try to fit into a top-six role, but all I can do is show up to training camp in good shape and be physically and mentally ready for the season. The coaching stuff will then do their thinking on who’s going to play where and when.”

The Turku, Finland, native’s main connection with the Maple Leafs comes through assistant general manager Shane Doan, who was the Coyotes chief hockey development officer while Maccelli was there.

While he’s excited to join the Maple Leafs, he knows the atmosphere and experience in Toronto will be completely different to what he knows from Utah and Arizona.

“I think it’ll be different from Utah, and definitely different than Arizona,” said Maccelli. “I don’t have many expectations [in Toronto] but I’m super pumped and excited to be a part of the Leafs."