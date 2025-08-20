Matt Benning has yet to play for the Toronto Maple Leafs since being acquired from the San Jose Sharks as part of Toronto's return for Timothy Liljegren in October of last year.

Benning opened the season the Sharks roster, but told Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Journal he was open to spending time in the AHL while coming off of hip surgery that took place in January.

Now, however, the veteran defenceman is looking to once again suit up in the NHL – whether that's in Toronto or elsewhere.

“I still think I’m an NHL defenceman," Benning told Matheson. "I didn’t get a chance for a call-up (with the Maple Leafs) but their D core is really good. I don’t blame them.

"I need a good camp to either impress them or another team before the season starts.”

The Maple Leafs, who also received third- and fourth-round draft picks in the return for Liljegren, explored trade options for Benning, who carries a $1.25 million cap hit through this season. Eventually they placed him on waivers and then buried the majority of his salary in the AHL.

The 31-year-old blueliner finished the season with one goal and eight points in 39 games with the Toronto Marlies.

The extended AHL stay last season was the first of Benning's career. He joined the Edmonton Oilers in 2016 after three years at Northeastern University and appeared in 464 NHL games to just five in the AHL.

Benning was limited to just 14 games with the Sharks in 2023-24, posting two assists, before his hip surgery. He had one goal and a career-best 24 points with San Jose in 2022-23, but he knew a trade was always a possibility with the rebuilding club.

“The three years I was in San Jose, there was maybe four guys left from my first year there," Benning explained. "Everyone was getting shipped out or new guys were coming in. I knew (a trade) was a possibility and funny enough when I was a free agent (in 2022), Toronto and San Jose were the two teams I was deciding on.”

Over his eight year career, Benning has 17 goals and 102 points with the Oilers, Nashville Predators and Sharks.